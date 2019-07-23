John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to theorize about Intel selling their modem business to Apple, and USB/USB-C hubs.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Intel Selling Modem Biz, USB Hubs
Sponsors
OmniFocus is a professional to-do list manager that helps you, as its tagline says, Accomplish More Every Day. OmniFocus remembers everything for you, makes planning and reviewing easy, and helps you finish projects on time with reminders based on due dates, locations, and more. Download your free trial at OmniFocus.com.