In this TMO video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit discuss Apple TV, the NRA, and the idea of content blocking. They also talk about whether Apple might dump iTunes, and if so, when? John offers his thoughts on how the USB-C standards design was a mistake. They also offer a couple of show picks, and it’s all about shoe tech. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)
NOMAD Intros Wireless Charging Hub with Extra USB-A and USB-C Ports
NOMAD, well known for their cables and Apple Watch bands, just released a Qi-compatible wireless charging pad for the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. The wireless hub sports 7.5W output for charging your phone, along with a 3A USB-C and two 1A USB-A, and one 2.4A USB-A charging ports. Bundling in those extra ports makes it a great choice for your desk or your suitcase if you want an easy and convenient way to juice up your phone, iPad, and AirPods at the same time while you sleep. NOMAD’s Wireless Hub is priced at US$79.95 and is available at the company’s website.
OWC Intros USB-C Travel Dock with HDMI, SD Card Reader
OWC has a new USB-C travel dock out that’s loaded with ports to make your tech life easier on the go. The OWC USB-C Travel Dock includes two USB 3.1 Gen 1 type A ports, HDMI capable of driving a 4K display, an SD card reader, plus a USB-C power port that can charge Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro. It’s available in silver, space gray, gold, and rose gold at the Macsales website for US$49.99.
Kelvin Was Left Out In the Cold – Mac Geek Gab 672
No reason NOT to start the episode with Cool Stuff Found, so that’s just what your two favorite geeks do. Then it’s off to answering some questions about printer sharing, bluetooth headsets, USB-C connections, and, of course, CrashPlan! Download and enjoy!
Apple's USB-C Adapter Discounts End Friday
If you’ve been procrastinating on buying those USB-C adapters for your new Touch Bar MacBook Pro it’s time to get motivated because Apple’s discounts are about to end. The discounts are available through March 31st, which means you need to buy yours today or Friday before the prices go up.
No, Apple Isn't Dropping Lighting for USB-C on the iPhone 8
A report from earlier this week said Apple is abandoning the iPhone’s Lightning port in favor of USB-C, and now we’re hearing that’s not the case. Instead, Apple will stick with the Lightning conector and add support for USB Type-C power delivery for faster charging.
iPhone 8, Lightning, and Hey Siri on the Mac - TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-03
We’re learning more about what to expect when Apple ships the iPhone 8 this fall, and it’s looking like we won’t have to give up our Lightning ports after all. John Martellaro and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to look at Lightning and USB-C, plus Touch ID and finger print sensors embedded in the display. Jeff Butts also shares a tip on using “Hey, Siri” on your Mac.
Apple and the Future of the iPhone's Lightning Port - TMO Daily Observations 2017-02-28
The iPhone’s Lightning port may be a thing of the past, or at least that’s what one report claims. Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about the future of the Lightning port, plus they share their thoughts on what Apple Watch Steve Jobs would’ve worn.
Apple Dropping iPhone Lightning Port for USB-C? I Don't Think So
Hold on to your cables, kids, because Apple is ditching the Lightning port on the iPhone 8. A new report claims Apple is replacing the Lightning connector with USB-C on the new model, but I’m not convinced.
Apple, Kill the LG UltraFine 5K and Make Your Own Displays
As if it weren’t bad enough that the LG UltraFine 5K performed poorly when placed too close to a wireless router, now Apple’s shipping times for the display have slid to five to six weeks. Jeff thinks that it just might be time for Cupertino to resume making the displays for their Macs and MacBook Pros instead of relying on the third-party market to fill the void.
Apple Turns to UAC for Yet Another iPhone Connector
Apple has plans for yet another connector in its Made for iPhone (MFi) program. The new plug—which is actually kind of old—is called Ultra Accessory Connector, or UAC, and will work along side Lightning and USB-C instead of replacing them.
MagNeo on Kickstarter: Magnetic USB-C Adapter for Charging, Data, and Video
I’m all about how Apple ditches legacy technologies. Headphone jack? Haven’t missed it on my iPhone? Floppy disks? LOL. FireWire? OK, I miss that one (or the 5th generation we should have had by now), but I get it. Besides USB-C is pretty nifty. Magsafe, though, is a bit harder to understand. It has saved my MacBook Air uncounted times, and it’s so easy to plug it in. But, MagSafe is gone. So be it. There’ve been a few third party magnetic USB-C adapters, and I saw one on Kickstarter that’s getting some traction. It’s called MagNeo, a magnetic USB-C adapter that allows charging, data, and video, too. That makes it useful for applications beyond charging-only, which may be why it’s already raised $115,000. It’s a two-piece device machined from a solid piece of aluminum. One half goes in your MacBook or MacBook Pro, and the other half goes on the end of the cable you want to use it with. Watch the short video for more. Funding options start at $59 as of this writing.
Jeff's 4 Must-have Touch Bar MacBook Pro Adapters
After spending a month with Apple’s 15-inch Touch Bar MacBook Pro I’ve found there are only four must-have Thunderbolt 3 adapters I need to attach everything I use with my computer. I don’t need all of them all the time, but they’re my go-to set for all of my wired connection needs.
myCharge Gets its USB-C Portable Charger Game On at CES 2017
LAS VEGAS – myCharge is well known for their portable batteries for recharging our smartphones and more, and now they’re making sure even the USB-C MacBook and MacBook Pro are covered, too. The company’s RazorPlatinum can juice up your laptop, iPhone, or iPad for US$99.99. The RazorUltra is coming soon and handles your smartphone and tablet for about $60, plus both have USB-A ports for everything else you need to power up. It’s great seeing USB-C batteries hitting the market because we’re going to see the connector showing up even more places—something that’s very clear at this year’s CES.
How to Connect Your 2016 MacBook Pro to a mini DisplayPort Monitor
Want to connect your old Apple Cinema Display or another mini DisplayPort monitor to your new 2016 MacBook Pro? It’s possible, but not via the method you might think. Before you rush to pick up an adapter, be sure to check out these compatibility restrictions.
Happy New Year from Your Two Favorite Geeks – Mac Geek Gab 638
Need to use Mini DisplayPort monitor with your USB-C Mac? Need to make screen recordings? Need a Dropbox replacement? Your two favorite geeks have you covered with these questions and others. Cool Stuff Found segment includes a way to control your reboot sounds, your clipboard, and your unwanted robocalls. Plus, another AirPods alternative. Download and enjoy!
Apple Extends USB-C Dongle Discounts to March 31 2017
Apple’s discount on USB-C adapters was set to end on December 31st, but the company extended that out to March 31st, 2017. The extension means new MacBook Pro owners have more time to but the dongles they need at a substantially lower price.
Minix NEO C Mini USB-C to HDMI: Low Cost, Low Weight
The Minix NEO C Mini is the little brother of the USB-C NEO C Multiport Adapter Dock previously reviewed. This smaller, less expensive model supports only pass-through power, HDMI (UHD) and two USB-A ports. It’s also half the price. John liked it a lot and highly recommends it for the Apple MacBook and new 2016 MacBook Pro.
HyperDrive USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro Raises $341K on Kickstarter
There’s a project on Kickstarter called HyperDrive that raised more than $341,000 in two shakes of a lamb’s tail. It’s a USB-C hub from Sanho for MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. It’s similar to the 5-in-1 HyperDrive from the same company we had a deal on a few days ago, but this new one in development has even more ports. All told, it has HDMI, USB 3.1 x 2, microSD/SD, Thunderbolt 3, and USB-C. It’s designed to plug into both your MacBook Pro USB-C ports and take the place of any dongles you might need. As of this writing, there are still a few pledge slots for $69 that will net you one, but those are going fast. Sanho has blown by its funding goal of $100,000 by 3X, and there’s still 39 days to go on the campaign. Clearly, there’s a demand for this product in the Mac community. Check out the promo video.
Just Mobile's AluCharge 4-Port USB-A Charger Falls Just Short
Available in early December, the Just Mobile AluCharge is a four port. USB-A only charging hub. Made of solid aluminum, It outputs up to 31 watts and is designed to be world ready with the corresponding power plug. While it’s small and well made, it has some disadvantages compared to a notable competitor reviewed previously.