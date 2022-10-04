European Union Passes Common Charger Rule, iPhone Must be USB-C By 2024

Today the European Union has reached an agreement that smartphones will require a common charging port across all devices, meaning that the Apple iPhone will be mandated to include USB-C.
By the end of 2024, all mobile phones, tablets and cameras sold in the EU will have to have USB-C. By spring 2026, this law will extend to laptops. The new law was adopted Tuesday, with 602 votes in favor, 13 against and 8 abstentions.
European Union Adopts USB-C Standard with Common Charger Rule
Reports from June indicated that the EU was looking to set a rule mandating that small and medium sized devices, including the iPhone and Air Pods, must use a common charger. The new law aims to increase device connectivity while also reducing e-waste.
According to reports, the European Union has long held the belief that the solution to multiple charging cables was to mandate a single style of charger. However, it is worth noting that when this law originally became an idea, the uni-directional microUSB was the standard at the time. However, it seems that the standard (for now) will be the USB-C port.
It also seems that lawmakers in the U.S. are also looking to set an adoption standard. U.S. Lawmakers also reason that it would reduce consumer costs as well as help mitigate e-waste.
What Means for Apple
While this law does force Apple into switching iPhone ports from Lightning to USB-C by the time the iPhone 16 arrives, rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 is possibly aiming to adopt USB-C. Though some suspect that Apple was aiming to keep lightning until the iPhone possibly became portless, Ming Chi-Kuo has reported earlier in the year that Apple will likely make the switch to USB-C by the iPhone 15.
Of course, the iPad made the switch from Lightning to USB-C in 2018 starting with the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models.
2015 saw Macs adopting USB-C, starting with the 12-inch MacBook. The MacBook Pro also featured USB-C, though it then backtracked a bit last year by bringing back MagSafe, HDMI and SD card slots.
