Apple Announces New iPad Pro with Face ID and USB-C

Apple announced new iPad Pro models at it “There’s More in the Making” media event on Tuesday. True to the rumors, the new models don’t have a Home button, support Face ID, and replace the Lightning port with USB-C.

The new iPad Pro models have Liquid Retina LCD screens with rounded corners, front-facing 7 megapixel TrueDepth cameras with Face ID support, a 12 megapixel rear-facing camera with flash, stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and Apple’s own A12X Bionic processor. The screen resolution comes in at 3.98 million pixels at 364 ppi at 2388 x 1668.

These are the first iPad models that don’t have a Home button, which means they also don’t support Touch ID. Instead, they use Face ID, like the iPhone X and newer.

The 12.9-inch model is 5.9 mm thick instead of 6.9 mm like the model it replaces. It includes Face ID, but doesn’t need a notch like the iPhone.

Apple says the new A12X Bionic process is 35% faster than the previous iPad Pro, and multi-core processing is up to 90% faster. It also packs in a 7-Core GPU that’s 1000 times faster than the first generation iPad Pro. The new iPad Pro gets Apple’s new Neural Engine chip.

For storage, you can new get up to 1 TB, which should make a lot of pro users happy.

They also are the first iOS devices to drop the Lightning port and instead include USB-C. The port is used for charging, accessories, and 5K video out. Apple says you can even charge your iPhone from your iPad Pro

The new iPad Pro also supports the just announced Apple Pencil refresh. It includes a magnetic attachment on the side to hold the stylus, and provides wireless charging.

Apple is also introducing a new Smart Keyboard cover that attaches in portrait and landscape mode. That lets you type with a real keyboard with the display in either orientation.

For wireless data connection users, the new model includes Gigabit LTE and eSIM support. The new models also include upgraded speakers with tweeter and woofer pairs in each corner.

The new iPad Pro models are available with 12.9-inch and 11-inch screens. with 64 GB, 256 GB, 523 GB, and 1 TB storage options. Pricing for the 11-inch iPad Pro starts at US$749 and the 12.9-inch model starts at $999. Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi plus LTE models are available. Orders start today, and they’ll be available on November 7th.

The Smart Keyboard Folio cover is priced at $179 for the 11-inch model, and $199 for the 12.9-inch model. Apple is also keeping the 10.5-inch iPad Pro around with pricing starting at $649.