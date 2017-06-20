John used to always have his 12.9-inch iPad Pro in his lap while watching TV, but no more. His iPhone X has replaced it.
Using Type to Siri as a Smart Command Line on iPad Pro
In an iPad Diaries entry, Federico Viticci describes how he uses Type to Siri on his iPad Pro as a sort of “smart command line.” Type to Siri is a feature introduced in iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra. Although billed as an accessibility feature, it lets you type to Siri instead of talking. This can be helpful if you’re in public and you feel awkward talking to your iPhone. On iPad and Mac, it might even be more efficient to use Siri this way, since these devices have keyboards. Since you’re typing rather than talking, it could even be a bit better since there is little room for Siri to misunderstand you. To make it faster to use, Federico created specific text shortcuts for commonly used commands.
MacBook Pro Refresh Expectations, iPad Pro in Education - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-15
Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at what may be in store for the MacBook Pro in 2018, plus they talk about Apple’s target audience for the iPad Pro and the tablet’s place in the educational market.
Top Apple Hardware Announcements for 2017
Check out Jeff’s picks for Apple’s top hardware announcements for 2017.
Watch Apple's New Commercial, 'iPad Pro - Markup'
Apple has a new spot called iPad Pro – Markup. It shows the same young woman featured in the What’s a Computer? spot. In this commercial, she’s sitting around with her iPad Pro talking to a friend with FaceTime. She snags a screenshot, marks up the screenshot, and then sends it to the friend in iMessage while continuing the conversation. It’s all fluid, natural, and easy. It ends with the tagline, “A new way to markup instantly.” On the one hand, I’m not sure how many kids can afford an iPad Pro. On the other, I think this delivery speaks perfectly to young people, and that’s entirely the target market.
The Best Apple Black Friday Deals For This Weekend [UPDATE]
We’ve scoured the web to bring you the best Apple Black Friday deals from popular retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and more.
How a Sensor and an iPad App May Have Helped the Astros Win the Series!
Dr. Mac got an interesting email last week with “Houston Astros’ Carlos Correa technology use” on its subject line. Doc’s not a huge sports fan, so it nearly got deleted without reading… but, he is a nerd, so he decided to take a peek…and found it fascinating.
iOS 11: How to Make New Notes from Your iPad Pro Lock Screen
If you have an iPad Pro and Apple Pencil and want to quickly jot a note you don’t need to unlock your tablet first.
Vaja Grip iPad Pro Case Protects Your Investment: A Review
This is almost the Cadillac of iPad Pro covers, but it has one tiny flaw that the designers should consider for the next generation of the case.
iVAPO Folio Case for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is a Delight: A Review
Jeff Butts looks long and hard at this iPad Pro case to see if it’s worth a second look, and likes what he sees.
iOS 11, Siri, APFS Backups, and T-Mobile's Band 71 - ACM 429
Apple tech podcaster and blogger Peter Cohen is here while Bryan is out of town to chat with Jeff about iOS 11 and the iPad, Siri, APFS and backing up your files, T-Mobile’s band 71 and the iPhone, and more.
Apple: iPad Smart Connector Accessories Coming Soon
The iPad Pro may finally have more third-party accessories coming that take advantage of the Smart Connector port.
It’s Going to Be a Fun But Expensive Autumn/Holidays for Apple Products
Better start saving now because if you plan to acquire all of Apple’s new autumn and holiday products, it’s gonna cost.
Apple Launches Back to School Promo in Europe with Free Beats Headphones
Apple launched its annual back to school promo in Europe, offering students and teachers a pair of free Beats headphones with the purchase of a new Mac or iPad Pro. Customers can choose between Beats Solo3, BeatsX, or Powerbeats3 models. The offer is on top of the discounted pricing on the Mac or iPad Pro available to students and teachers through Apple’s education store. Current pricing includes discounts up to £270 on a new Mac, and up to £59 on a new iPad in the UK. In Euro countries, students and teachers can save €328 on new Mac, and up to €68 on a new iPad Pro. The offer mirrors the U.S. back-to-school promo launched in July.
Apple Stems Decline in iPad Sales Thanks to New iPad Pros
For several years now, Apple’s iPad sales have been in general decline, but the introduction of new iPad Pros seems to have put a stop to that.
With iOS 11, Apple's iPad Really Could Be Your Next Computer
This fall will be a great time to take a real hard look at IPad possibilities.
Apple Includes Free Beats Headphones with Back to School Mac, iPad Purchase
Apple launched its 2017 back to school deal on Wednesday, and this year you can get a pair of BeatsX headphones when you buy a Mac or iPad Pro.
The iPad Pro's A10X Gets Naked, Reveals 10nm TSMC Design
In an unusual move, the iPad receives the 10nm die shrink ahead of the iPhone, which will also launch with a 10nm A11 SoC later this year.
Snag a Certified Refurbished Apple Pencil From Apple's Online Store
It took 18 months to finally show up in the refurbished store, but those who need a new Apple Pencil can now save a bit of money by buying refurbished straight from Apple.
The 10.5-Inch iPad Pro's 120Hz Refresh Rate Matters
It makes your display and Apple Pencil response faster and smoother.