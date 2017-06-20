Using Type to Siri as a Smart Command Line on iPad Pro

Cool Stuff Found

In an iPad Diaries entry, Federico Viticci describes how he uses Type to Siri on his iPad Pro as a sort of “smart command line.” Type to Siri is a feature introduced in iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra. Although billed as an accessibility feature, it lets you type to Siri instead of talking. This can be helpful if you’re in public and you feel awkward talking to your iPhone. On iPad and Mac, it might even be more efficient to use Siri this way, since these devices have keyboards. Since you’re typing rather than talking, it could even be a bit better since there is little room for Siri to misunderstand you. To make it faster to use, Federico created specific text shortcuts for commonly used commands.

Watch Apple's New Commercial, 'iPad Pro - Markup'

Cool Stuff Found

Apple has a new spot called iPad Pro – Markup. It shows the same young woman featured in the What’s a Computer? spot. In this commercial, she’s sitting around with her iPad Pro talking to a friend with FaceTime. She snags a screenshot, marks up the screenshot, and then sends it to the friend in iMessage while continuing the conversation. It’s all fluid, natural, and easy. It ends with the tagline, “A new way to markup instantly.” On the one hand, I’m not sure how many kids can afford an iPad Pro. On the other, I think this delivery speaks perfectly to young people, and that’s entirely the target market.

Apple Launches Back to School Promo in Europe with Free Beats Headphones

Cool Stuff Found

Apple launched its annual back to school promo in Europe, offering students and teachers a pair of free Beats headphones with the purchase of a new Mac or iPad Pro. Customers can choose between Beats Solo3, BeatsX, or Powerbeats3 models. The offer is on top of the discounted pricing on the Mac or iPad Pro available to students and teachers through Apple’s education store. Current pricing includes discounts up to £270 on a new Mac, and up to £59 on a new iPad in the UK. In Euro countries, students and teachers can save €328 on new Mac, and up to €68 on a new iPad Pro. The offer mirrors the U.S. back-to-school promo launched in July.

