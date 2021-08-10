On Tuesday, accessory maker Twelve South announced its newest product. Called PlugBug Slim, it’s a thin USB-C wall charger available for US$24.99.

Thin USB-C Charger

At only 17mm thick, it offers 20 watts of power to quickly charge your devices. As a bonus, the prongs fold flat, making PlugBug Slim an ideal travel charger.

Dimensions : 78.25mm x 35.5mm x 16.32mm

: 78.25mm x 35.5mm x 16.32mm Weight : 45g

: 45g Port : 1 USB-C

: 1 USB-C Socket : UL

: UL Input : 100~240V AC 50/60Hz

: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz Power Output: Type-C: 5.0V/3A, 9.0V/2.22A(20W Max)

Unlike cube shaped chargers, PlugBug Slim is designed to blend into the outlet it occupies and connect the power cable on the bottom.