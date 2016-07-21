Dancing Baby Groot Wants to Charge Your iPhone

Guardians of the Galaxy fans know this to be true: Groot is awesome, and baby Groot is spectacularly cute. Now you can put that cuteness to work charging your smartphone on the go thanks to the Groot USB Car Charger at Think Geek. The best part is baby Groot dances while your phone charges. He freaking dances. The charger fits in your car’s cup holder, sports two USB ports, and connects to the in-dash DC12V outlet for power. You can get your own dancing baby Groot car charger at Think Geek for US$39.99.

Wake Up to Classic Mac Nostalgia with the Elago W3 Apple Watch Stand

There’s no shortage of charging stands for Apple Watch, but the W3 Stand from Elago certainly has a unique appeal. Available in white or black, the W3 mimics the design of the original Apple Macintosh, first released back in 1984. It’s just non-functional plastic, of course, but it can give longtime Apple fans a jolt of nostalgia each morning. The Elago W3 is available now from Amazon for about $17 including shipping. Thanks to Apple Insider for the heads up.

