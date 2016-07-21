Guardians of the Galaxy fans know this to be true: Groot is awesome, and baby Groot is spectacularly cute. Now you can put that cuteness to work charging your smartphone on the go thanks to the Groot USB Car Charger at Think Geek. The best part is baby Groot dances while your phone charges. He freaking dances. The charger fits in your car’s cup holder, sports two USB ports, and connects to the in-dash DC12V outlet for power. You can get your own dancing baby Groot car charger at Think Geek for US$39.99.