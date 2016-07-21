Curious to see if your MacBook, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro charger is outputting the wattage you expect? Here’s how to check it out and troubleshoot any problems you may find.
Dancing Baby Groot Wants to Charge Your iPhone
Guardians of the Galaxy fans know this to be true: Groot is awesome, and baby Groot is spectacularly cute. Now you can put that cuteness to work charging your smartphone on the go thanks to the Groot USB Car Charger at Think Geek. The best part is baby Groot dances while your phone charges. He freaking dances. The charger fits in your car’s cup holder, sports two USB ports, and connects to the in-dash DC12V outlet for power. You can get your own dancing baby Groot car charger at Think Geek for US$39.99.
Wake Up to Classic Mac Nostalgia with the Elago W3 Apple Watch Stand
There’s no shortage of charging stands for Apple Watch, but the W3 Stand from Elago certainly has a unique appeal. Available in white or black, the W3 mimics the design of the original Apple Macintosh, first released back in 1984. It’s just non-functional plastic, of course, but it can give longtime Apple fans a jolt of nostalgia each morning. The Elago W3 is available now from Amazon for about $17 including shipping. Thanks to Apple Insider for the heads up.
UK Study Finds 99% of Fake iPhone Chargers Fail Safety Test
Sure, that counterfeit iPhone charger on Amazon is less than half the price of a real one, but according to a recent UK study, it may also kill you. When it comes to electricity, you probably shouldn’t be too frugal.
Just Mobile's AluCharge 4-Port USB-A Charger Falls Just Short
Available in early December, the Just Mobile AluCharge is a four port. USB-A only charging hub. Made of solid aluminum, It outputs up to 31 watts and is designed to be world ready with the corresponding power plug. While it’s small and well made, it has some disadvantages compared to a notable competitor reviewed previously.
Satechi's Excellent 60 Watt Charging Station: 2 USB-C and 4 USB-A Ports
Satechi has introduced the “60W 6-Port Multi-Port USB Desktop Charging Station.” It’s a pure charging hub that intelligently partitions up to 60 watts of power to four USB-A ports and two USB-C ports. Notable features include a great exterior design, a power LED and an on/off switch. John reviews it.