OtterBox Launches Premium Pro Power Series with Up to 72-Watt Charging

Ahead of Apple’s “Far Out” event, OtterBox has announced new charging options for all your devices. The new Premium Pro Power lineup offers charging speeds ranging from 30-watt all the way up to 72-watt. Should Apple announce new fast charging speeds for the iPhone 14, these chargers should offer the juice you need.

OtterBox Offers Powerful, Yet Compact, Charging Options

The OtterBox Premium Pro Power wall and car chargers are available in three sizes. Depending on your needs, you can choose from 30-watt, 60-watt or 72-watt chargers. Depending on your selection, these offer one, two or three charging ports. The 30-watt charger alone, paired with a USB-C cable, can take your iPhone 13 Pro from dead to 57% in just half an hour.

The new 60-watt and 72-watt chargers even support MacBook charging, a first for OtterBox. All of the wall chargers utilize GaN technology, keeping them much smaller in size than other plugs. In fact, even the beefiest wall charger in this lineup only takes up a single outlet’s worth of space. This means you can stack two of them in your electrical outlet or easily line them up in a power strip.

Wall Chargers, Car Chargers, MagSafe Stands and Cables

The new OtterBox Premium Pro Power family includes products for all Apple devices. Besides the wall and car chargers, the lineup also includes cables. There are USB-C to USB-C cables as well as Lightning to USB-C options. The cables are bend and flex tested 30,000 times to make sure they’ll last multiple devices and resist fraying.

Of course, OtterBox also offers a couple of MagSafe charging stands. Its MagSafe 3-in-1 stand features an integrated Apple Watch charger that supports 7.5-watt fast charging. It also has a MagSafe charging stand and Qi pad for your AirPods.

Next, the 2-in-1 MagSafe stand provides you one accessory to charge your MagSafe-compatible iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time. Again, the stand offers fast charging for your Apple Watch, if supported.