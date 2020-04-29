How to Turn the iPhone Flashlight Off and On

There are a couple of different ways you can turn the iPhone flashlight off and on. These methods also work for iPad Pro and iPod touch.

The flashlight is available on these Apple devices: iPod touch (5th generation and later), iPhone, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation and later), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later), iPad Pro (10.5-inch), and iPad Pro (9.7-inch).

Turn iPhone Flashlight Off

Option 1: Siri

You can use Siri to turn the iPhone flashlight off or on, and you can phrase it in multiple ways.

”Hey Siri, turn on my flashlight.”

”Turn my flashlight off.”

”Can you turn my flashlight on?”

Option 2: Control Center

On iPhone 8 or earlier, find Control Center by swiping up from the bottom edge of the screen. Tap the flashlight icon. Tap it again to turn the iPhone flashlight off. On iPhone X or later, and iPad Pro, swipe down from the upper-right corner of the screen. Tap the flashlight icon. Tap it again to turn it off.

Changing the Brightness

Once you’re in Control Center, long-press the flashlight icon. You’ll see four levels of brightness here. You can tap or swipe up and down to change the brightness level.

