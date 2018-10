After only 1,475 days, Apple announced a new Mac mini on Tuesday at the company’s “There’s More in the Making” media event. The device now comes with 4 or 6 core processors, up to 64GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of internal SSD. And they start at $799.

The starting configuration includes a 3.6GHz 4-core i5 processor, 128GB of SD storage, and 8GB of memory.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.