Earth 3D for Mac is on sale for a buck (thanks to John Kheit for the heads up). It’s a gorgeous app—if you have a solid video card—that shows you our planet. It includes thousands of geographic features, more than 500 wonders, a day/night view, a screensaver mode, support for multi-monitors, and it’s just amazing. As I mentioned, you need a good video card for it to work, but at a $1, it’s worth the risk if you aren’t sure (or are getting a new Mac!). It has a 4.5 Star rating on the App Store.
Apple Seeds macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 Developer Beta 4
The two biggest known new features in this release cycle are Messages on iCloud and Business Chat, and users will also find the gorgeous wallpaper included with iMac Pro.
How to Protect Yourself from Phishing Scams, and How to Recover if You Get Hooked
Here’s what to do if you think you were just tricked by a phishing email or message, and what to look for to minimize the risk of getting hooked.
Apple Product Lifespan, Better Bluetooth Audio - TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-02
Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on a study showing how long Apple devices stay in use, plus they explain how to get better audio from Bluetooth connections.
Trump Aluminum Tariff May Make Your Next Beer or Mac Cost More
Beer, cars, and Macs could all cost more soon thanks to a tariff Donald Trump is imposing on imported aluminum and steel.
OneCast Lets You Stream Xbox One Games to Your Mac
Check out OneCast, a service that lets you stream Xbox One games to your Mac. According to The Verge, OneCast’s engineers reverse engineered the protocol Microsoft is using to allow Xbox One games to be streamed to PCs. Which means it’s not an official Microsoft app, and you might want to think about that before paying the introductory price of $9.99 (there’s a 14-day free trial, too). Streaming games—in this context—means you’re running the game on your Xbox One, but using your Mac as the display with an Xbox One controller. It’s aimed at players who want to play their games remotely, or maybe don’t have access to their TV due to competition in the house. Microsoft offers this service to Windows users, but OneCast is making it available to Mac users. The consensus seems to be that it works, with some glitches, but that hyper-competitive twitch games may leave you with a disadvantage. I’d certainly try it before buying it.
Looking for a Mac App to Replace Twitter's Client? Here are Your Two Choices
Twitter is dropping support for its native Mac app, so we went on the hunt for modern alternatives. Turns out you have two choices.
PSA: Twitterrific 5 for the Mac is 60% Off at $7.99
If you’re on the hunt for a new Twitter client app now that the official Mac app has been killed off, The Iconfactory has a deal they’re hoping you can’t pass up. Twitterrific 5 is on sale for US$7.99 instead of its usual $19.99. The recently reintroduced Mac Twitter client app supports multiple accounts, sharing posts through other services, threaded conversations, color-coded tweets, timeline syncing with the iOS version, and more. It’s a great to see Twitterrific back on the Mac now that Twitter has decided it’s a platform they aren’t natively supporting.
Twitter Kills Mac Client
In a tweet from @TwitterSupport, the company said Twitter for Mac is no longer available for download starting now, and that it will not supported at all in 30 days, and Bryan Chaffin is cranky as heck about it.
iOS 11 Telugu Text Bug, the Mac's Good Old Days of Snow Leopard - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-15
Andrew Orr and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to explain the Telugu text bug in iOS 11, and they also look at what we’d miss out on if Apple took us back to the good old days of OS X Snow Leopard.
Dr. Mac Weighs the Pros and Cons of Replacing Photoshop
Dr. Mac is looking for a Photoshop replacement that can serve all his image-editing needs at a price he can afford and without monthly payments.
How to Control iTunes on Your Mac from Your Apple Watch
Controlling your Mac’s iTunes playback from your Apple Watch is incredibly easy, but you’ve gotta set it up first! In today’s Quick Tip, we’re going to walk you through the process, which we don’t suggest using to annoy your housemates by switching music from afar. (Just kidding—we totally suggest doing that.)
Security Researchers Expose Skype Security Flaw Microsoft isn't Fixing
Microsoft-owned Skype has a big security flaw that could let an attacker gain control of Mac, Windows, and Linux computers, and there isn’t a patch coming.
4 Mac Alternatives to Adobe Illustrator for Vector Graphic Design
Creating vector-based graphics on the Mac isn’t just Adobe Illustrator’s purview. We rounded up a few great alternatives that let you make your own vector art without breaking the bank.
Apple's Complicated Product Mix, Remembering John Perry Barlow - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-08
John Martellaro and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple’s product matrix strategy, plus they remember EFF co-founder and Grateful Dead lyricist John Perry Barlow after his passing.
macOS 10.13.4 Developer Beta 2 Available
Apple released macOS 10.13.4 developer beta 2 this week with a the iBooks app renamed to Books, just like iOS 11.3 beta.
All iMac Pro Models Shipping, Including 14-core and 18-core Configurations
If you’ve been holding out for a 14-core or 18-core iMac Pro, today is your lucky day because both models are available for order now. Deliveries start February 19th.
Apple Q1 2018 Earnings Report - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-02
John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple’s 2018 first fiscal quarter earnings report, along with iPhone and iPad sales.
Two Useful (and Free) Mac Utilities
Bob LeVitus recently started using a pair of useful and free utilities—Rocket and Vanilla—that he heard about on one of my favorite podcasts for nerds, Mac Geek Gab.
DOJ/SEC Investigate Throttlegate, Facebook Google Doom, New Macs in 2018 - ACM 447
The DOJ and the SEC are investigating Apple’s Throttlegate controversy, and Bryan and Jeff think it won’t go well for Apple. They also talk about Facebook, Google, and social media, and recent comments from philanthropist and political activist George Soros predicting their demise. They close the show with the implications of rumors that say Apple has three Macs coming out this year with Apple coprocessors.