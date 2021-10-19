OWC is highlighting ten of its products that provide storage and connectivity to owners of the M1 MacBook Pro announced on Monday.
Connectivity
- Thunderbolt Dock – Three Thunderbolt 4 ports and four USB ports empower you to connect to past, present, and future devices. Up to two 4K displays or a 5K/6K/8K display, high-performance storage including NVMe SSDs, A/V mixers, phones, tablets, even desktop accessories like a keyboard or mouse. US$279
- 14 Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock – With its 14 ports of connectivity thoughtfully placed, the OWC 14 Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock delivers convenience while keeping desktops clutter-free. The OWC 14 Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock front is designed to easily connect your portable devices, headphones, and media cards. US$299
- Thunderbolt Hub – The OWC Thunderbolt Hub lets you consolidate and simplify the connectivity between all your devices with all the Thunderbolt ports you’ve always wanted. The OWC Thunderbolt Hub’s four Thunderbolt (USB-C) ports and one USB port. US$179
- Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable – The OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable is a plug and play safe solution for connecting any Mac, PC, iPad, Chromebook, or Surface tablet with a Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, or USB4 port to any device, display, or power supply with Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, or USB4 port. US$24
Storage
- Envoy Pro Elektron – The fastest, toughest mini-sized SSD in the universe, the OWC Envoy Pro Elektron is crushproof, dustproof, and waterproof for transferring gigabytes of data in seconds anywhere with your new Apple MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max. US$99
- OWC Envoy Pro SX – The OWC Envoy Pro SX delivers Xtreme real-world speeds up to 2847MB/s with today’s and tomorrow’s Thunderbolt and USB4 equipped Macs and PCs while being dust/drop/waterproof for transferring gigabytes of data in seconds anywhere. US$179
- OWC ThunderBlade – In a fast-paced, professional environment, time is money, so performance means everything. The OWC ThunderBlade delivers the performance to match – capable of unbelievable transfer speeds up to 2800MB/s. Starts at US$749
- OWC ThunderBay 4 – Designed with performance in mind and engineered to harness the power of Thunderbolt 3. ThunderBay 4 is an incredibly flexible external drive with the throughput to support multi-stream compressed 4K video and other bandwidth-intensive operations. Starts at US$699
- OWC ThunderBay 8 – Like a high-performance personal data center that offers multiple configuration options to suit ever-expanding storage needs. Photo, film, and video editors can take advantage of the largest capacity desktop RAID storage solution OWC has ever offered to handle the voracious drive space appetite of RAW, 4K, large format, and VR workflows. Starts at US$1,499
- OWC ThunderBay Flex 8 – Offers eight drive bays that support a mix of SATA/SAS and U.2/M.2 NVMe drives for up to 144TB of storage capacity. Next, there are many ports, including two Thunderbolt 3, one USB-C, and two USB-A for device docking and charging. US$1,199
Do the new MacBook Pro models announced yesterday with M1 Pro and M1 Max microprocessors support USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 (20 Gbps) to reach 2,000 MB/s with external disks, like Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD?
https://www.kingston.com/unitedstates/us/ssd/xs2000-portable-usb-c-solid-state-drive