MacBook Pro Refresh Expectations, iPad Pro in Education - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-15
Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at what may be in store for the MacBook Pro in 2018, plus they talk about Apple’s target audience for the iPad Pro and the tablet’s place in the educational market.
Foxconn Getting More MacBook Pro Orders, No Redesign Coming This Year
Apple’s MacBook Pro has some good news and bad news in store for 2018: Foxconn gets the good news because Apple is sending it more laptop production, and the bad news is for users who were hoping for a major laptop redesign this year.
TMO Background Mode Special Edition #3 With Former Apple Executive Michael Gartenberg
Michael Gartenberg spent three years as Apple’s Senior Director of Product Marketing, reporting directly to Senior VP Phil Schiller. In this very special edition, Michael and I chat about what we think Apple will ship in 2018. We go from certain, HomePod, to very speculative, a new Mac mini, and everything in between. iPhone 11? iPhone 9? Coffee Lake MacBook Pros? At the end of the show we also offer up some fantasies about what we’d personally like Apple to do.
Top Apple Hardware Announcements for 2017 - TMO Daily Observations 2017-12-28
Bryan Chaffin and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to look at what they think are some of Apple’s top hardware announcements for 2017.
One OS to Rule Them All, Apple's Structure Solved, 2018 MacBooks, Why Some Stuff Feels So Good - Pop.0 Ep.25
In this TMO video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit look at how Project Marzipan could lead to one OS to rule them all. John also says he has a solution for Apple’s corporate structure. They also pore over Intel’s roadmap to look at what could be coming to MacBook in 2018. And they cap the show by asking why it is that some things just plain feel so good. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)
Random Lockups Still Plague macOS Sierra and High Sierra
TMO editors and some Apple customers are reporting random macOS lockups, especially after an extended period in a screen saver.
Apple's iPad Marketing Beats a Dead Horse and Confuses Customers
Apple makes a big fuss about the iPad being the future, but the facts don’t bear that out. Yet. Apple Marketing is beating a dead horse for the sake of a cute gotcha.
Woolnut Leather Sleeves for Apple MacBooks Offer Quality Materials and a Snug Fit
The leather is high quality, the stitching is strong, and the wool felt liner on the inside keeps a grip on your MacBook without scratching it.
Apple Credits Mac Sales Growth to New Models
Apple sold 5.3 million Macs during its fourth fiscal quarter for 2017 and CEO Tim Cook credited that to new laptop models.
Apple's User Interface Incoherence is Beginning to Show
It’s only natural that different Apple devices with different shapes and roles should introduce some UI fragmentation. But it’s getting worse, not better.
A New, Unforeseen Threat to Apple Appears
It used to be that in a fairly low-noise tech community, Apple’s quality products were greatly appreciated. That tradition seems under attack by new social forces.
Some Users Report macOS High Sierra Gives Old Macs Better Performance
The first version of High Sierra is designed for Macs with all-flash built-in storage. This excludes iMacs and Mac Minis that have Fusion Drives. But support for these drives is coming in a future update.
Goodbye Apple Music Festival, the State of the Mac Touch Bar - TMO Daily Observations 2017-09-05
John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to Apple ending its Apple Music Festival, plus they look at the state of the MacBook Pro Touch Bar.
The Uncertain Future of the MacBook Pro's Touch Bar
It’s been one year now with the 2016 MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar. What’s the verdict?
Leather MacBook Sleeves from Woolnut
I’m a sucker for nice leather, especially for my Apple devices. There’s a company called Woolnut making nice MacBook sleeves. I haven’t tested them yet, but Jeff Gamet and I have a couple of them on the way, and I’m looking forward to it. They make different sleeves for MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro (including with Touch Bar), starting at €68 (US$78). Sleeves are made from full-grain, vegetable-tanned leather, and the interior of the sleeve is wool. They also make leather wallet cases for iPhone.
iFixit Intros Retina MacBook Pro Battery Replacement Kits
Replacing a worn out battery in your Retina MacBook Pro has been pretty much a non-starter until now because iFixit just came to the rescue.
New iPad Pro Models Can Outperform MacBook Pro
New benchmarks of the iPad Pro models shows that the 10.5-inch iPad Pro reigns supreme in GPU performance.
All of a Sudden, I Want All of Apple's New Hardware
Apple was drifting with its hardware, being all glaikit with us. But now I’m hungry for all the new hardware.
Apple's WWDC Keynote Was One We Never Dreamed Could Happen
Apple’s WWDC keynote address was one that we hoped for, dreamed about but never thought would actually happen.