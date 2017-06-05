TMO Background Mode Special Edition #3 With Former Apple Executive Michael Gartenberg

Michael Gartenberg

Michael Gartenberg spent three years as Apple’s Senior Director of Product Marketing, reporting directly to Senior VP Phil Schiller. In this very special edition, Michael and I chat about what we think Apple will ship in 2018. We go from certain, HomePod, to very speculative, a new Mac mini, and everything in between. iPhone 11? iPhone 9? Coffee Lake MacBook Pros? At the end of the show we also offer up some fantasies about what we’d personally like Apple to do.

One OS to Rule Them All, Apple's Structure Solved, 2018 MacBooks, Why Some Stuff Feels So Good - Pop.0 Ep.25

In this TMO video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit look at how Project Marzipan could lead to one OS to rule them all. John also says he has a solution for Apple’s corporate structure. They also pore over Intel’s roadmap to look at what could be coming to MacBook in 2018. And they cap the show by asking why it is that some things just plain feel so good. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)

Leather MacBook Sleeves from Woolnut

I’m a sucker for nice leather, especially for my Apple devices. There’s a company called Woolnut making nice MacBook sleeves. I haven’t tested them yet, but Jeff Gamet and I have a couple of them on the way, and I’m looking forward to it. They make different sleeves for MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro (including with Touch Bar), starting at €68 (US$78). Sleeves are made from full-grain, vegetable-tanned leather, and the interior of the sleeve is wool. They also make leather wallet cases for iPhone.

