Whispers of New MacBook Pros and iPhone Sales – TMO Daily Observations 2023-01-17
Sponsors
Get rid of useless subscriptions with Rocket Money now. Go to rocketmoney.com/macobserver.
Show Notes
- Whispers of Mac-Related Announcement This Week
- Unannounced MacBook Pro Shows Up in Canadian Regulatory Filing
- Supply and Demand Meet: One-Day Wait for iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max Delivery in US
- Rosenblatt Cuts Apple Target to $165, Stays Positive on Shares
- Evercore Adds Apple to “Tactical Outperform” List