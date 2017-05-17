One OS to Rule Them All, Apple's Structure Solved, 2018 MacBooks, Why Some Stuff Feels So Good - Pop.0 Ep.25

· · Cool Stuff Found

In this TMO video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit look at how Project Marzipan could lead to one OS to rule them all. John also says he has a solution for Apple’s corporate structure. They also pore over Intel’s roadmap to look at what could be coming to MacBook in 2018. And they cap the show by asking why it is that some things just plain feel so good. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)

Real-Wood Wraps for Your MacBook from Cover-Up

· · Cool Stuff Found

Redwood Burl Cover-Up for MacBook

I saw this on Instagram last night and thought it was neat. It’s a wrap for MacBook made from real wood from a company called Cover-Up. The wraps are sustainably-sourced, and just like the WÜS Life iPhone cases I covered yesterday, each Cover-Up is effectively unique because it’s made from real wood. Each wrap is laser cut and hand-sanded, and they’re designed to be peeled away when you want to remove them. There are more than a dozen woods to choose from, including Rosewood, Redwood Burl (that is lovely as), Bubinga, Maple, Cedar, Bamboo, and more. It’s $49 for a Top Skin, and $94 for a Top and Bottom Skin. They make wraps for iPhones and iPads, as well as some Samsung and Google Android devices.

Leather MacBook Sleeves from Woolnut

· · Cool Stuff Found

I’m a sucker for nice leather, especially for my Apple devices. There’s a company called Woolnut making nice MacBook sleeves. I haven’t tested them yet, but Jeff Gamet and I have a couple of them on the way, and I’m looking forward to it. They make different sleeves for MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro (including with Touch Bar), starting at €68 (US$78). Sleeves are made from full-grain, vegetable-tanned leather, and the interior of the sleeve is wool. They also make leather wallet cases for iPhone.

Leather MacBook Sleeves from Woolnut

IKEA Says Hello to HomeKit, Apple's Diversity Boss, Huawei Targets the MacBook - TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-23

· · The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo

HomeKit compatible products are about to become easier to find and more affordable thanks to IKEA. Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to talk about IKEA’s place in the smart home market, plus they noteDenise Young Smith’s new position at Apple, and Huawei’s new laptop that targets the MacBook.