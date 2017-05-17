I saw this on Instagram last night and thought it was neat. It’s a wrap for MacBook made from real wood from a company called Cover-Up. The wraps are sustainably-sourced, and just like the WÜS Life iPhone cases I covered yesterday, each Cover-Up is effectively unique because it’s made from real wood. Each wrap is laser cut and hand-sanded, and they’re designed to be peeled away when you want to remove them. There are more than a dozen woods to choose from, including Rosewood, Redwood Burl (that is lovely as), Bubinga, Maple, Cedar, Bamboo, and more. It’s $49 for a Top Skin, and $94 for a Top and Bottom Skin. They make wraps for iPhones and iPads, as well as some Samsung and Google Android devices.