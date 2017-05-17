Curious to see if your MacBook, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro charger is outputting the wattage you expect? Here’s how to check it out and troubleshoot any problems you may find.
Apple Reportedly Working on 3 Macs with Custom Apple Co-Processors for 2018
This delicious tidbit comes buried deep in an excellent Bloomberg article from Mark Gurman describing Apple’s entrenched efforts to build a powerful chipmaking business.
13" MacBook Wish List and Why Bitcoin Uses So Much Electricity - ACM 446
Rumor has it that Apple is going to release a new entry level 13″ MacBook. Bryan and Jeff discuss how it might fit in Apple’s Mac product line, and what they would like to see in such a device. They also talk about Bitcoin mining and why it uses so much electricity, as well as the roles cryptocurrencies could play in our lives.
Supply Chain Sources Say New Entry Level 13-inch MacBook Coming Later this Year
Apple has plans for a new entry level 13-inch MacBook, according to supply chain sources, and it’ll ship in the second half of 2018.
How the MacBook Air Changed the Course of Our Mobile Life
The MacBook Air, introduced by Steve Jobs at Macworld San Francisco in January, 2008, was limited in capability and outrageously expensive. We loved it.
One OS to Rule Them All, Apple's Structure Solved, 2018 MacBooks, Why Some Stuff Feels So Good - Pop.0 Ep.25
In this TMO video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit look at how Project Marzipan could lead to one OS to rule them all. John also says he has a solution for Apple’s corporate structure. They also pore over Intel’s roadmap to look at what could be coming to MacBook in 2018. And they cap the show by asking why it is that some things just plain feel so good. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)
Woolnut Leather Sleeves for Apple MacBooks Offer Quality Materials and a Snug Fit
The leather is high quality, the stitching is strong, and the wool felt liner on the inside keeps a grip on your MacBook without scratching it.
Real-Wood Wraps for Your MacBook from Cover-Up
I saw this on Instagram last night and thought it was neat. It’s a wrap for MacBook made from real wood from a company called Cover-Up. The wraps are sustainably-sourced, and just like the WÜS Life iPhone cases I covered yesterday, each Cover-Up is effectively unique because it’s made from real wood. Each wrap is laser cut and hand-sanded, and they’re designed to be peeled away when you want to remove them. There are more than a dozen woods to choose from, including Rosewood, Redwood Burl (that is lovely as), Bubinga, Maple, Cedar, Bamboo, and more. It’s $49 for a Top Skin, and $94 for a Top and Bottom Skin. They make wraps for iPhones and iPads, as well as some Samsung and Google Android devices.
Apple Credits Mac Sales Growth to New Models
Apple sold 5.3 million Macs during its fourth fiscal quarter for 2017 and CEO Tim Cook credited that to new laptop models.
Apple's User Interface Incoherence is Beginning to Show
It’s only natural that different Apple devices with different shapes and roles should introduce some UI fragmentation. But it’s getting worse, not better.
Animoji, Apple Feature Drift, The MacBook's Future - TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-31
John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet share their reactions to iPhone X Animoji, talk about Apple product feature drift, and speculate on what could be in store for the MacBook and MacBook Pro.
A New, Unforeseen Threat to Apple Appears
It used to be that in a fairly low-noise tech community, Apple’s quality products were greatly appreciated. That tradition seems under attack by new social forces.
Apple Unveils Leather Sleeve for 12-inch MacBook
Apple released a new leather sleeve for the 12-inch MacBook on Friday, and unlike the iPhone X it isn’t backordered for more than a month.
ARM MacBooks, FBI Keeps its San Bernardino iPhone Secrets - TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-02
Jeff Butts and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to talk about why they don’t think Apple is going to make an ARM processor MacBook, plus they explain the ruling that says the FBI doesn’t have to reveal its San Bernardino iPhone hacking partner.
No, Future MacBooks Won't Have ARM Processors
Whenever Jeff Butts reads a headline of such ill-conceived nonsense, he cringes in fear of an angel losing her wings or a kitten dying.
Leather MacBook Sleeves from Woolnut
I’m a sucker for nice leather, especially for my Apple devices. There’s a company called Woolnut making nice MacBook sleeves. I haven’t tested them yet, but Jeff Gamet and I have a couple of them on the way, and I’m looking forward to it. They make different sleeves for MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro (including with Touch Bar), starting at €68 (US$78). Sleeves are made from full-grain, vegetable-tanned leather, and the interior of the sleeve is wool. They also make leather wallet cases for iPhone.
Foxconn Source Spills Details on iPhone X, Says AR Glasses Likely to be Cancelled
Reddit has exploded with this information, which includes details about iPhone X, MacBooks, and Apple’s unannounced AR glasses.
Comprehensive Guide to Mac Trackpad Gestures and Force Touch
Jeff Butts examines the Mac trackpad gestures available within macOS Sierra, explaining how to enable and use them.
IKEA Says Hello to HomeKit, Apple's Diversity Boss, Huawei Targets the MacBook - TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-23
HomeKit compatible products are about to become easier to find and more affordable thanks to IKEA. Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to talk about IKEA’s place in the smart home market, plus they noteDenise Young Smith’s new position at Apple, and Huawei’s new laptop that targets the MacBook.
New Macs at WWDC, Apple vs Diabetes, Lattice Data - ACM 411
This could be the year Apple breaks form and introduces new hardware at WWDC, and Bryan and Jeff explain why. They also discuss Apple’s big bets on an even bigger future and the importance of AI, neural nets, and machine learning.