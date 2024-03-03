Don’t Expect a Special March Apple Spring Event for New iPads and Macs

There was a rumor that Apple might launch new iPads and Macs at an event later this March, but that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman’s latest newsletter, Apple might skip that big spring event in favor of press releases and other campaigns.

Per Gurman, who usually has an excellent track record with such things, Apple might instead launch new products this month in a “series of online videos and marketing campaigns.” This move means you can expect to hear about the Macs and iPads first in press releases instead, similar to what it has done in the past for more minor product refreshes.

And how about what’s expected? Well, on the iPad side, Gurman believes Apple might launch two new iPad Pro models with the M3 chip and OLED screen, a new iPad Pro Magic Keyboard, a new iPad Air, and a new Apple Pencil. As for Macs, there could be the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with the M3 chip. The iPad Air could come in a 12.9-inch size for the first time, and the iPad Pro could have a thinner design for the first time. That iPad Magic Keyboard, meanwhile, could help turn the iPad into more of a laptop, since it’s rumored to be made of aluminum.

A special version of iOS 17.4 and macOS 14.4 will also ship on any of these announced devices, leading Gurman to think that product release dates could be in March or April. The first week of March is already here, so we’ll have to wait a few more weeks and see what happens, but if this holds to be true, Apple’s next event might not be until June with the World Wide Developer Conference. The company last held a Spring event back in 2022, when it launched several new products, and given the production costs needed for events, it’s not always necessary to put on a big show.