Apple Spring 2022 Event Officially Scheduled for March 8

The Apple Spring 2022 event has officially been announced. In line with rumors it will be held on March 8 at 10:00 AM PT, 1:00PM ET. As seen above the tagline is “Peek Performance” with an attractive neon Apple logo.

Apple Spring 2022 Event

Here are some of the products we can expect according to rumors:

iPhone SE . This will be the third-generation device and likely to keep the same hardware design. On the inside we could see an A15 Bionic chip and 5G connectivity. The A15 is the same chip found in iPhone 13 models.

. This will be the third-generation device and likely to keep the same hardware design. On the inside we could see an A15 Bionic chip and 5G connectivity. The A15 is the same chip found in iPhone 13 models. iPad Air . This will be the fifth-generation device and could feature the A15 chip, 5G connectivity, and a new ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage that was introduced with the 2021 iPad Pro. The rumor says this lens will remain 12 megapixels.

. This will be the fifth-generation device and could feature the A15 chip, 5G connectivity, and a new ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage that was introduced with the 2021 iPad Pro. The rumor says this lens will remain 12 megapixels. Apple Silicon Mac. This rumor is the shakiest, in my opinion. Unless my Apple history is wrong, the company has never released a Mac at a spring event. Macs are saved for WWDC or an event/announcement in the fall. The rumor is unclear exactly which Mac it is, but Apple did register new model numbers last month.

As Jeff Butts of The Mac Observer wrote,

I don’t expect Apple to unveil the new Mac Pro until WWDC, in June. Since Apple sometimes registers model numbers with the Commission up to a year ahead of release, it’s also possible that one of these new computers might not appear until the fall. The new Mac model numbers are A2615, A2686, and A2681. Apple designated the last model number, A2681, as a laptop.

The new Mac, possible a redesigned MacBook Air, could have either an M2 chip or maybe M1 Pro or M1 Max like the latest MacBook Pro models.