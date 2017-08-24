Bryan and Jeff go inside Apple’s annual shareholder meeting, and talk about the things that seemed to get Tim Cook excited. A listener also calls them out for being hypocrites on ad profiling, and they talk about how Apple’s new HomePod isn’t a home wiretap.
Apple Shareholder Meeting Highlights: No Special Dividend, Health Care Opportunity, and No Apple Park Tours
The biggest news from the event was an indication Apple would not give shareholders a special dividend.
Apple's First Shareholder Meeting in the Steve Jobs Theater Set for this Morning
Apple’s annual shareholder’s meeting scheduled to start at 9AM pacific time Tuesday morning, and this will be the first time it will be held in the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus.
Apple Q1 2018 Earnings Report - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-02
John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple’s 2018 first fiscal quarter earnings report, along with iPhone and iPad sales.
Apple's Record Quarter Includes Mixed Results, But iPhone X Performance Will Wow Wall Street
The reality is that Apple’s overall numbers included a mix of good and bad things, but it’s Apple’s iPhone X performance that will woo Wall Street when the markets open Friday.
Apple Reports Record Revenues of $88.3 Billion, Record EPS of $3.89 - iPhone X Top Selling Model
Apple reported record revenue of $88.3 billion for the December quarter, with staggering and record earnings per share of $3.89. [Update: This article has been updated with considerably more information.]
Apple to Give Employees $2,500 Bonus in Restricted Stock, Will Also Double Charity Contributions
At Wednesday’s closing price of $179.10, each employee would receive (roughly) 14 shares of restricted stock units that would then vest over time.
Apple's Chinese iCloud Occupation, HomeKit Miss, Apple Parenting, Oak Island - Pop.0 ep.28
In this TMO video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit look at Apple’s Chinese iCloud occupation and what it says about Apple. They also think Apple is just plain missing the smarthome boat, judging by what we’re seeing at CES. John goes off on a tangent rant about parenting and Apple, and for the pop portion of the show, they talk about recent developments in The Curse of Oak Island. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)
Apple Could Bring $200 Billion to U.S., But Don't Start Spending it Just Yet
Wall Street analysts have a shopping list of things Apple could spend that money on, but I wouldn’t advise outside observers to start spending that money for Apple just yet.
Apple Q1 2018 Earnings Call Set for February 1
Apple will host is 2018 first fiscal quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, February 1st.
Apple Annual Shareholder Meeting Set for February 13 2018
Apple’s first shareholder meeting in the Steve Jobs Theater is set for Tuesday, February 13th, 2018. You’ll need a reserved seat to get in.
Apple Looks to New SEC Guidance as Tool for Bypassing Some Shareholder Proposals
Reuters reported that Apple has asked the SEC for permission to skip four shareholder proposals under the premise they’re part of Apple’s “ordinary business.”
Apple 2017 Q4 Earnings, iPhone X Production - TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-03
John Martellaro and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to look at Apple’s Q4 2017 earnings report from yesterday, talk about iPads, and share their thoughts on iPhone X production.
Shares of Apple Up in After Hours as Market Reacts to iPhone, iPad, and Mac Sales
$AAPL topped US$173 per share during the after-hours session, and here are some of Wall Street’s initial reactions to Apple’s iPhone, iPad, and Mac sales.
Apple CEO Tim Cook Expects Record Breaking December Quarter
Apple’s first fiscal quarter typically sees big sales numbers, and this time around CEO Tim Cook says he thinks it’ll be a record breaker. Translation: Apple expects to sell a metric crap-load of iPhones between October and the end of December.
Apple Hosting Q4 2017 Earnings Report Thursday Afternoon
Be sure to follow The Mac Observer’s Apple’s 2017 fourth fiscal quarter earnings report coverage this afternoon.
Fake Story that Google Bought Apple for $9 Billion Briefly Published by Dow Jones
The news sent shares of $AAPL up as trading bots reacted to the news without being able to tell it was fake.
Apple Taps Former Supreme Court Clerk Katherine Adams to Replace Retiring Bruce Sewell as General Counsel
In addition to her work as a law clerk at the highest court in the land, Ms. Adams is currently General Counsel for electronics firm Honeywell.
Apple Q4 2017 Earnings Report Set for November 2
Apple is hosting its 2017 fourth fiscal quarter earnings report on Thursday, November 2nd. The conference call will start after the market closes at about 2PM pacific time (5PM eastern time).
Canaccord Genuity Says Apple's Share of Smartphone Profits Dipped Due to Samsung Galaxy 8
Canaccord Genuity analyst T. Michael Walkley told clients that Apple’s share of the profits from the smartphone industry dipped to 64% during the June quarter.