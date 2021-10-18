A new generation of MacBook Pros was the main highlight of Monday’s Apple event. It has a new unibody-design, powerful chips, and something familiar to iPhone users: a notch.

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are available to purchase on October 26, starting at US$1,999 and US$2,499 respectively. There is also a 13-inch MacBook Pro with the older M1 chip available to purchase immediately starting at US$1,299.

2021 MacBook Pro

Available in 14- and 16-inch models, these computers introduce the latest in Apple Silicon: M1 Pro and M1 Max. The new MacBook Pro brings a Liquid Retina XDR display, a wide range of ports for advanced connectivity, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and a sound system with six speakers.

Highlights

M1 Pro – Featuring a powerful up-to-10-core CPU with eight high-performance cores and two high-efficiency cores, along with an up-to-16-core GPU, M1 Pro delivers up to 70 percent faster CPU performance than M1, and up to 2x faster GPU performance.

Apple also highlighted the environmentally-friendly features, These include an enclosure made with 100 percent recycled aluminum, 100 percent recycled tin in the solder of its main logic board, and, for the first time in a Mac notebook, the use of 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets. Both models are also built with 35 percent or more recycled plastic in seven components, and all of the packaging wood fibers are from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources.