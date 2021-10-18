Apple unveiled the third generation of AirPods at it’s ‘Unleashed’ event on Monday. They offer an updated design and a variety of new features. However, as expected, they still do not have Active Noise Cancellation which remains only on Pro and Max models.

Some Pro Features Come to AirPods With Third-Generation

The third-generation AirPods do look a lot more like the Pros, with a new contour design. They also offer some of the same features, including Adaptive EQ and Spatial Audio. They are also sweat and water-resistant.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, commented:

AirPods forever changed wireless headphones with their groundbreaking design, incredible sound, and magical experience. We are excited to introduce the next generation of AirPods, featuring unrivaled sound through Adaptive EQ and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, along with seamless interaction between Apple devices — making the world’s best-selling headphones even better.

The third-generation of AirPods offer up to six hours of listening time, and one five minutes charge offers an hour of listening time. They cost US$179 and are available to order today. They will be in stores from Tuesday, October 26. The second-generation remain available for US$129.