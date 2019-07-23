Intel in Talks to Sell Smartphone-Modem Business to Apple

Apple is in advanced talks to buy Intel’s smartphone-modem chip business, according to reports. It wants to purchase both patent and staff in a deal valued at least $1 billion (via Wall Street Journal).

$1 Billion For Intel

The business had lost Intel around $1 billion a year. It would give Apple a boost as it looks to bring chip manufacturing of 5G chips in-house.

This is not the first time such reports about Apple buying this business have emerged. Indeed, the talks are said to have begun last summer. In April this year, Apple there were also reports that discussed the purchase. However, the talks stopped as it settled its long-running legal dispute with Qualcomm. Subsequently, Intel announced its withdrawal from the 5G smartphone-modem market.