Apple Releases Mac Security Update 2019-004 for Sierra and High Sierra

Apple released Security Update 2019-004 (Sierra) and Security Update 2019-004 (High Sierra) on Monday. Both updates contain security patches also found in macOS Mojave 10.14.6.

Patch Notes for Security Update 2019-004 (Sierra)

Security Update 2019-004 is recommended for all users and improves the security of macOS. For more information on the security content of this update see: http://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Security Update 2019-004 (Sierra) is a 927.6MB download. You can also install it through Software Update on your Mac running Sierra.

Patch Notes for Security Update 2019-004 (High Sierra)

Security Update 2019-004 is recommended for all users and improves the security of macOS. For more information on the security content of this update see: http://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Security Update 2019-004 (High Sierra) is a 1.9GB download. You can also install it through Software Update on your Mac running Sierra.