Apple Releases macOS Mojave 10.14.6 with Apple News+ Features, Combo Download Available

Apple released macOS Mojave 10.14.6 on Monday, alongside iOS 12.4 and watchOS 5.3. While the release includes several bug-fixes, it also adds a couple of new features for Apple News+. That includes download improvements in Apple News+, more publications in Apple News+, and some UI improvements.
Apple’s release notes for macOS Mojave 10.14.6
The macOS Mojave 10.14.6 update improves the stability and reliability of your Mac, and is recommended for all users.
This update:
- Makes downloaded issues available in the My Magazines section of Apple News+, both online and offline
- Adds all publications in Apple News+, including newspapers, to the catalog at the top of the News+ feed
- Adds the ability to clear downloaded magazine issues in Apple News+ by selecting History > Clear > Clear All
- Addresses an issue which prevents creation of a new Boot Camp partition on iMac and Mac mini with Fusion Drive
- Resolves an issue that may cause a hang during a restart
- Resolves a graphics issue that may occur when waking from sleep
- Fixes an issue that may cause fullscreen video to appear black on Mac mini
- Improves file sharing reliability over SMB
You can download macOS Mojave 10.14.6 through software update. The combo download (3.3GB) is also available, as is the standalone update download (2.67GB). On a iMac 5K (Late 2015), the Software Update download is 2.64GB.
Leave a Reply