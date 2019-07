watchOS 5.3 is now available, along with other software updates like iOS 12.4. watchOS 5.3 brings a fix for the Apple Watch Walkie Talkie app.

watchOS 5.3

To update, open the Watch app on your iPhone and go to General > Software Update. Apple has fixed the Walkie Talkie app that was disabled to to a vulnerability. Apple Watch owners in Canada can also use the ECG function for theart health.

