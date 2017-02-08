watchOS: How to Use "Answer on iPhone"

· · Quick Tip

Apple Watch apps at work

For today’s Quick Tip, we’re going to go over how to use the Apple Watch’s “Answer on iPhone” feature, which’ll let you put a caller on hold while you’re trying to find your larger device. In situations where you don’t wanna talk to your Watch, this is very handy!

watchOS: Combine Theater Mode With Wake Screen

· · Quick Tip

With the introduction of watchOS 3.2, Apple added a Theater Mode to prevent your Apple Watch from lighting up when you turn your wrist. Instead you have to tap on the screen to activate the screen. You can turn Wake Screen on and off, or you can keep it on and use a tip that Andrew Orr found to save you from poking around in settings.

watchOS: Don't Automatically Install Apple Watch Apps

· · Quick Tip

Don't automatically install Apple Watch apps

When first setting up an Apple Watch, you have to decide whether or not to install all apps or not. If you configured your iPhone to automatically install Apple Watch apps, you might have learned you don’t like that option. Jeff Butts provides you quick instructions to stop your iPhone from automatically cluttering your Apple Watch with every available app.

watchOS 3.2 Adds Theater Mode, SiriKit

· · Product News

Theater Mode and SiriKit come to watchOS 3.2 for Apple Watch

Apple was busy, busy, busy on Monday rolling out operating system updates for the Mac, iPhone and iPad, Apple TV, and also the Apple Watch. watchOS 3.2 is a welcome update because it adds Theater Mode and SiriKit to everyone’s favorite smartwatch.