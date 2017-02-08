The Apple Watch has a built-in mode that’ll disable cellular functionality and the heart-rate sensor when you’re working out, meaning that you’ll get a big boost to your battery life. Today’s Quick Tip is all about how to enable this handy feature!
Apple Releases watchOS 4.2.3 Update with Telugu Character Bug Fix
Apple released watchOS 4.2.3 on Monday with a fix for a bug where specific characters from the Telugu alphabet could cause messaging apps to crash.
Apple's Hidden Feature Problem, Apple Music's Growing User Base - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-05
Kelly Guimont and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to talk about the problem with finding hidden features in iOS and watchOS, plus they look at Apple Music’s steadily increasing subscriber base, and get a little excited over the Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer.
watchOS: How to Use "Answer on iPhone"
For today’s Quick Tip, we’re going to go over how to use the Apple Watch’s “Answer on iPhone” feature, which’ll let you put a caller on hold while you’re trying to find your larger device. In situations where you don’t wanna talk to your Watch, this is very handy!
How to Flash Your iPhone's LED from Your Apple Watch
You may know that you can use your Apple Watch to locate your iPhone, but did you know that you can make your phone flash its LED, too? In today’s Quick Tip, we’ve got the details on just how you can do so!
watchOS 4: How to Find Your Resting Heart Rate
If you’re an Apple Watch fitness junkie, then you’ve gotta check out how watchOS 4 can help you track your resting heart rate! Since that’s such an important measurement for understanding how fit you are, it’s what we’re going to cover in today’s Quick Tip.
Bob LeVitus: Don't Be in a Rush to Upgrade Your Mac or iPhone
As much as you might want to try its shiny new features, you should never rush to install a new version of an operating system on any device you expect to use today.
Apple Quickly Moves Developer Seeds of .1 Updates for macOS High Sierra, iOS 11, tvOS 11, watchOS 4, Xcode
All of the releases come just a few days after the release of the .0 releases of those operating systems.
watchOS 4 Astronomy Face STILL Doesn't Display 'Seconds'
Here we are in watchOS 4, and the Astronomy watch face still doesn’t display the full time with hours, minutes, and seconds.
Apple Seeds watchOS 4 Developer Beta 7 (15R5365a) to Developers
Apple didn’t include patch notes for the release, but as with other operating systems in Apple’s developer beta program, each seed is a mix of bug fixes, tweaks, and various stages of feature rollouts.
How Apple Is Changing the Way We Set Up Devices with iOS 11 and watchOS 4
Pairing is the new thing with Apple now, as is the funny blue blob of dots used to identify one device from another.
Apple Releases watchOS 3.2.3 with Bug Fixes
Along with iOS 10.3.3, Apple released watchOS 3.2.3 on Wednesday for the original Apple Watch, along with Apple Watch Series 1 and 2.
Apple Seeds Third Developer Beta of watchOS 3.2.3
It’s a maintenance release, and registered developers can download the beta through the Watch app on their iPhone.
Ditch the Honeycomb App Grid in watchOS 4
You can have a list of your Apple Watch apps instead, and scroll through it easily.
Every Apple Software Announcement at WWDC
There were at least 11 software-related announcements during Apple’s World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC).
watchOS: Combine Theater Mode With Wake Screen
With the introduction of watchOS 3.2, Apple added a Theater Mode to prevent your Apple Watch from lighting up when you turn your wrist. Instead you have to tap on the screen to activate the screen. You can turn Wake Screen on and off, or you can keep it on and use a tip that Andrew Orr found to save you from poking around in settings.
Apple Seeds First Developer Releases of iOS 10.3.3, watchOS 3.2.3, tvOS 10.2.2
In addition to a new developer release of Sierra, Apple also seeded developer releases of iOS 10.3.3, watchOS 3.2.3, tvOS 10.2.2. All three releases are most likely going to be bug releases, and they come just one day after final versions of their predecessors.
watchOS: Don't Automatically Install Apple Watch Apps
When first setting up an Apple Watch, you have to decide whether or not to install all apps or not. If you configured your iPhone to automatically install Apple Watch apps, you might have learned you don’t like that option. Jeff Butts provides you quick instructions to stop your iPhone from automatically cluttering your Apple Watch with every available app.
watchOS 3.2 Adds Theater Mode, SiriKit
Apple was busy, busy, busy on Monday rolling out operating system updates for the Mac, iPhone and iPad, Apple TV, and also the Apple Watch. watchOS 3.2 is a welcome update because it adds Theater Mode and SiriKit to everyone’s favorite smartwatch.
The Blossoming New World of Apple Watch Apps
Thanks to some big improvements in watchOS 3, the app experience on Apple Watch is actually getting pretty good. Here are just a few of the apps that changed the face of my Watch faces.