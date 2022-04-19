Olive Diagnostics Develops WatchOS ‘Pee-Tech’ that Delivers Real Time Health Data

Urinary tests can be awkward for everyone. Fortunately, a Jerusalem-based company has a solution. A new app that communicates via Bluetooth to track data based on passive urinalysis is now available. Olive WatchOS is an app that communicates with Olive Diagnostics’ KG toilet-mounted sensor to display real time health data.

The app is free for individual use, but is also available through a monthly subscription service to registered caregivers. Caregivers must be trained to use Olive KG, and will be able to track the measurements of multiple users.

Olive Diagnostics and Urinalysis

How this works is through Jerusalem-based Olive Diagnostics’ KG sensor using advanced optics to analyze molecules found in urine. This includes various proteins, ketone and creatine, as well as red blood cells. KG also measures volume, pressure, color, frequency of urination (which can indicate dehydration or a urinary tract infection) and pH levels.

KG is capable of translating the biomarkers found in urine into warnings signs for more than 600 medial conditions. Such conditions include heart failure, kidney stones and renal failure.

In September of 2021, Bluetooth connectivity with third-party devices founds its way on to Watch OS version 8. These capabilities allow Olive KG to work with the Apple Watch. With this, an individual wearing an Apple Watch approaches the toilet, causing the watch to pair with an Olive KG device mounted on the rim of the bowl. The two devices then interact in order to provide health data in real time.

Medical practitioners can then view the information directly on a dashboard. Caregivers will be able to view the volume urinated by a patient, as well as additional factors. They can benchmark this against previous urinalysis data or a previously recorded medical average.

While data analysis will be stored in the cloud, the information is subject to privacy protection to GDPR and HIPPA standards.

For Your Health

Founded in 2019, Olive Diagnostics is the brainchild of Guy Goldman and Corey Katz. The idea of a passive device to test urine came to Goldman after his late mother received a diagnosis for ovarian cancer. Goldman stated his concerns with having to call a doctor numerous times a day just to receive basic medical information.

So far, Olive Diagnostics has raised $4 million from investors. These include Maccabi Healthcare Services, Cleveland Clinic, the Israel Innovation Authority, eHealth Ventures, Amgen Ventures, Venturing as well as private American investors.