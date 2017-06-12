9To5Mac shared an Apple Health concept someone put together. It completely reimagines the Health app to be more motivational, similar to what the Apple Watch does. Now, these Apple concepts come and go, but I personally love this one. I think it would be great if the Health app could be more proactive, instead of just being a repository of health data and medical records. Plus, not everyone has an Apple Watch, so it would be nice to have an iOS app that acted more like an Apple Watch-esque fitness coach. The concept presents such things like a Weekly Focus (like monthly Activity Challenges), a Health Review, Activity Tips, Activity Sharing, Achievement Statistics, and better Health Insights. Those features—combined with a new UI design—gives the Health app a much-need facelift. If Apple is integrating machine learning into more of its services, the company should definitely cast a fresh eye at Health.
