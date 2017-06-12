An Apple Health Concept Imagines a Motivational Health App

9To5Mac shared an Apple Health concept someone put together. It completely reimagines the Health app to be more motivational, similar to what the Apple Watch does. Now, these Apple concepts come and go, but I personally love this one. I think it would be great if the Health app could be more proactive, instead of just being a repository of health data and medical records. Plus, not everyone has an Apple Watch, so it would be nice to have an iOS app that acted more like an Apple Watch-esque fitness coach. The concept presents such things like a Weekly Focus (like monthly Activity Challenges), a Health Review, Activity Tips, Activity Sharing, Achievement Statistics, and better Health Insights. Those features—combined with a new UI design—gives the Health app a much-need facelift. If Apple is integrating machine learning into more of its services, the company should definitely cast a fresh eye at Health.

How to See Your Heart Rate Recovery on the iPhone

Your Apple Watch tracks a metric called heart rate recovery for three minutes after your workouts end; with this, you can get a pretty good idea of your cardiovascular health. In today’s article, we’ll show you how to find that data on your iPhone!

CES - Reliefband 2.0 Uses Acupressure and TENS to Prevent Nausea for 24 Hours

LAS VEGAS – Reliefband Sunday released Reliefband 2.0, their updated wrist-worn nausea-prevention device. Showed last year at CES under the “Reliefband Neurowave” name, it’s now been retooled and is ready for purchase this week as Reliefband 2.0. This adds a stunning new form factor and includes hypoallergenic 316L surgical steel contacts, wrapped in a latex-free band with a battery that lasts for 24-26 hours of constant nausea relief. Reliefband targets a nausea-reducing acupressure point on the underside of your wrist, and combines this with TENS (transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) to trigger both the median and vagal nerves, resulting in nearly immediate, drug-free relief of nausea in most users. Users (or at least this user!) will experience tingling electrical impulses, the strength of which can be controlled on the band itself. Reliefband 2.0 looks like a fitness tracker and is targeted at anyone with nausea, including cancer patients, cruise-ship passengers, post-op care, and others. Reliefband 2.0 was released Sunday and will be available for purchase for US$175 this week.

Leaked Pics Hint at Pulse Oximeter in Fitbit Smartwatch

Rendering showing Fitbit smartwatch with pulse oximeter sensor

Last week Fitbit said its smartwatch will ship later this year, and now we’re seeing leaked images of their Apple Watch competitor. Based on the renderings that just surfaced, it’s possible it may include a pulse oximeter—something the Apple Watch doesn’t have.