We sometimes forget there are myriad options we can set for our Macs. Starting with his first book (Dr. Macintosh) and countless times thereafter, our own Dr. Mac has implored readers to poke around and try various settings, explaining that it’s quite difficult to break a Mac by merely changing a Control Panel (old-school) or System Preferences (modern) setting.
Watch out though, this shortcut can be dangerous.
Finding AirDrop on the Mac is easy. The default Finder setting has it appear in the sidebar to the left.
Andrew Orr shows us how to tame the beast called Slack.
There’s a little-known feature of most printer models that’ll let you reset any network configurations to their defaults, which can solve all kinds of communication problems and flakiness in those oh-so-frustrating devices. We’ll talk about it in today’s Quick Tip!
Just what exactly is an intelligent speaker? It’s a companion robot that just sits, without mobility. Who wants that?
I spent a couple of days trying out different ones. Here are my thoughts.
Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to discuss what may happen next now that AirPlay 2 has been pulled from iOS 11.3 developer beta 3, plus they have some ideas on how to improve Apple’s software update notifications in macOS.
One of the most annoying features of macOS is the persistent notification of available software updates. John shows how to get back in control.
There are multiple ways to find and launch Mac apps, and we’re here to tell you about 5 of them.
Photos has a nifty little feature that’ll let you edit an image in Photoshop, say, and have the changes reflected in its library, no importing or exporting required! In today’s Quick Tip, we’ll cover all of the details—including a big ol’ caveat that you’ve gotta know.
Andrew Orr and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to explain the Telugu text bug in iOS 11, and they also look at what we’d miss out on if Apple took us back to the good old days of OS X Snow Leopard.
Some have fond remembrances of the halcyon days of Mac OS X Snow Leopard. But what would it really be like to go back to this venerable OS?
Controlling your Mac’s iTunes playback from your Apple Watch is incredibly easy, but you’ve gotta set it up first! In today’s Quick Tip, we’re going to walk you through the process, which we don’t suggest using to annoy your housemates by switching music from afar. (Just kidding—we totally suggest doing that.)
Using grayscale on Apple devices can have several benefits.
Mac Geek Gab listener Chris has a solution to fix iCloud contacts, and it’s called the nuclear option.
June’s WWDC is not far away, so it’s not too early to start talking about what Apple may have in store for the next version of macOS.
There is a keyboard shortcut that let’s you quickly see hidden files and folders.
Developers need to make sure the apps and updates they submit to Apple’s Mac App Store are 64-bit starting on January 31st, 2018.
Finder’s “Relative Dates” feature will use words like “Today” and “Yesterday” on the modification or creation dates for your files and folders. If you don’t like this, though, it’s a piece of cake to turn off, and we’ve got the details in today’s Quick Tip!