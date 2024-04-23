Apple Releases Third Betas of iOS 17.5, iPadOS 17.5 and macOS Sonoma 14.5

Apple has rolled out the third beta updates for upcoming iOS 17.5, iPadOS 17.5 and macOS Sonoma 14.5 to developers, coming hot on the heels of the second beta updates, which Cupertino had rolled out last week.

The third beta updates for iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 come with build number 21F5063f. Meanwhile, macOS Sonoma 14.5 beta 3 comes with build number, 23F5064f.

In addition to these third beta updates, Apple has also rolled out the third release candidate builds for two older macOS versions. The third RC for macOS Monterey 12.7.5 and macOS Ventura 13.6.7 comes with 21H1216 and 22G716 build numbers, respectively.

How to Install Third Betas of iOS 17.5, iPadOS 17.5 or macOS Sonoma 14.5?

First, you must ensure you’ve enrolled in Apple’s developer program. Moreover, these beta updates aren’t for general users, but for developers alike, so as a regular user, you must skip these updates as they might make or break your device.

To install the third betas of iOS 17.5 or iPadOS 17.5 on eligible iPhones or iPads, head to Settings > General > Software Update. Next, make sure you’ve selected iOS 17 or iPadOS 17 Developer Beta. Now, return to the main Software Update page and wait a moment. Once the iOS 17.5 or iPadOS 17.5 beta 3 update appears, hit the Download and Install button.

As for Mac users, the Sonoma 14.5 beta 3 update can be installed by clicking on the Apple menu (located in the top left corner), and then navigating to General > Software Update. Next, click on Update Now to start downloading the macOS Sonoma beta 3 update once it’s available. The system will restart once the update is complete.