Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about how Facebook is really tracking you, and they respond to listener comments on Jeff’s idea that it’s time to drop “Hey” from “Hey Siri.”
PSA: MoviePass App Tracks Where You Drive Before and After Movies
MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe is super proud of how his company’s app is collecting data about you.
Private Browsing Mode isn't Just for Porn
Not sure why you might need to use private browsing mode in Safari, Firefox, or Chrome on your Mac? Here’s how to enable the feature, and some ideas on how it can help online.
macOS: How to Change Your Mac AirDrop Settings
Finding AirDrop on the Mac is easy. The default Finder setting has it appear in the sidebar to the left.
Amazon's Photo on Delivery, Apple's Design Change Leadership - TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-05
Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to discuss Amazon’s Photo on Delivery feature and privacy concerns, plus they look at a list of Apple product features that were mocked but later became standards.
How to Disable Amazon's Photo on Delivery Feature
Amazon may be snapping pics of your house with its Photo on Delivery service. If that’s a little too creepy for you here’s how to turn it off.
Apple Uses Google Servers for iCloud Storage, and that's no Big Deal - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-27
Bryan Chaffin, along with Adam Christianson from the Maccast, join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple using Google’s servers to store our iCloud data, plus the media’s reaction to the years-old news.
There's a New Privacy Safari API Coming Called Storage Access API
To prevent potential abuse, Apple will monitor the adoption of the API.
Mobile Safari Security Tips, HomePod as a HomeKit Hub - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-16
John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to share some tips on improving your online privacy in Mobile Safari, plus they look at HomePod’s place as a HomeKit hub.
iOS: 8 Ways to Enhance Your Privacy & Security in Safari
Apple provides several settings in iOS that enable better privacy and security in the Safari browser. John shows how to set these up.
How Tim Cook and Apple Became Part of the Discussion on the Russian Investigation
Comments both critical and complimentary about Apple and Tim Cook were released in a cache of text messages released by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.
How to Secure Your Instagram Privacy Settings
Now your social media accounts are private, which means that you have better control over your data, not a corporation that may not have your best interests in mind.
What We're Learning From the Army's Fitbit Affair
We’ve read the alarming story about how the Army’s Fitbit users can have their location and activities revealed. What’s the takeaway?
How to Secure Your Twitter Privacy Settings
Twitter’s privacy settings are a bit less comprehensive than Facebook, but also easier to find.
How to Take Control of Your Facebook Privacy Settings
Note that Facebook changes these privacy settings from time to time, so check back once a month or so.
Apple to Add a Privacy Icon to iOS to Stop iCloud Phishing
If you see the password prompt but don’t see the icon, it should give you a warning that it’s not legitimate.
iOS Beta Shows HomePod Mics can be Disabled
iOS 11.2.5 Developer Beta includes settings for disabling Siri in the streaming home speaker so its built-in microphones won’t eavesdrop on what you say.
Instagram's New Tracking Feature, Dolby Vision and Apple TV 4K - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-19
John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to talk about Instagram’s new Show Active Status feature, plus John explains the confusing state of Dolby Vision for Apple TV 4K owners.
How to Turn Off Instagram's "Last Active" Tracking Feature
If you aren’t keen on Instagram’s new feature that lets the people you follow see when you’re active in the app, here’s how to turn it off.
How Apple Improves its Products With iOS Analytics
We’ve talked a bit about how it works before, but this latest paper has additional information. A PDF version is also available with more detail than the journal.