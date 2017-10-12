Chuck Joiner Interviews Bryan Chaffin on Bitcoin Faucets, HomePod, and Apple's Communications Decisions

I had the pleasure of being on MacVoices 18067 with Chuck Joiner this week. He interviewed me about Bitcoin faucets and my take on the HomePod. We also had a rip-roaring argument on Throttlegate, and how it was a self-inflicted communication error on Apple’s part, but it’s cool because in the end Chuck admitted I was right. OK, he didn’t exactly do that, but it’s always good talking with Chuck. Check it out.

Coinbase Updates iOS App to Simplify Signup, Improved Identify Verification for iPhone X

Coinbase updated its iOS app Tuesday, as the company works overtime to beef up its infrastructure in the midst of Bitcoin Mania: 2017 Edition™. The update improved identify verification, “especially for iPhone X.” It also has a simplified sign up, optimized charts, unspecified bug fixes, and more. Coinbase is an online, hosted wallet for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin cryptocurrencies, all of which have exploded in popularity. Coinbase features the ability to buy and sell those cryptocurrencies, and the company owns dedicated exchange GDAX. You’ll need a Coinbase account to use the company’s iOS app.

Apple Security FUBAR or SNAFU, Bitcoin Bubble, Tesla Bubble, and Oak Island - Pop.0 ep.22

In this video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit ask whether the macOS High Sierra root access flaw indicates that Apple is FUBAR or was a simple SNAFU. They also discuss the huge spike in Bitcoin and whether or not we’re seeing a bubble. And speaking of bubbles, some Tesla critics say that company is experiencing its own. The cap the show with a look at The History Channel’s The Curse of Oak Island, and Bryan has a theory about the most recent episodes. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)

iPhone X Notch, iWork Is Dead, Zombie Physics, Bitcoin/Hashgraph - Pop.0 Ep. 18

Are you for or against the iPhone X notch? Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit are joined by Walt to go over the issues—or lack thereof. They also argue about the state of Apple’s iWork suite, and ask if we’re seeing signs of progress in Apple’s ability to iterate existing projects. For the pop portion of the show, they visit the ever-burning question of zombie physics. And to cap the show, the look at the huge run in Bitcoin, as well as a blockchain tech called hashgraph. Make sure you subscribe! (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)