It’s an investment fund that puts its money in the cryptocurrencies supported by Coinbase, currently Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin.
Bryan Chaffin explains how Bitcoin faucets work and which faucets you can trust to pay. [Update: Added new faucets, upgraded another, and testing two more. – Bryan]
That Time Steve Wozniak Got Scammed Out of $75,000 in Bitcoin
The anecdote came up when Woz was speaking at The Economic Times of India’s Global Business Summit, and the scam involved a stolen credit card and a reversed transaction.
Chuck Joiner Interviews Bryan Chaffin on Bitcoin Faucets, HomePod, and Apple's Communications Decisions
I had the pleasure of being on MacVoices 18067 with Chuck Joiner this week. He interviewed me about Bitcoin faucets and my take on the HomePod. We also had a rip-roaring argument on Throttlegate, and how it was a self-inflicted communication error on Apple’s part, but it’s cool because in the end Chuck admitted I was right. OK, he didn’t exactly do that, but it’s always good talking with Chuck. Check it out.
U.S. Banks Halt Bitcoin Purchases with Credit Cards, China Plans to Block Foreign Exchanges
Chinese regulators announced plans to block access to foreign exchanges via the Great Firewall, and three major U.S. banks announced a halt to cryptocurrency purchases using their credit cards.
13" MacBook Wish List and Why Bitcoin Uses So Much Electricity - ACM 446
Rumor has it that Apple is going to release a new entry level 13″ MacBook. Bryan and Jeff discuss how it might fit in Apple’s Mac product line, and what they would like to see in such a device. They also talk about Bitcoin mining and why it uses so much electricity, as well as the roles cryptocurrencies could play in our lives.
Bitcoin Drops Below $10K, Rallies Back Above $11K
The price of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency fell below $10,000 Tuesday afternoon, only to immediately rally back to $11,000 moments later.
Microsoft Suspends Bitcoin Payments
Microsoft support called the move temporary, a response to high transaction fees and volatility in Bitcoin’s price.
Cryptocurrency Crash Drops Bitcoin to a 40% Gain for December
Even at its low of $10,835 on Friday, Bitcoin was still up 10.2% in December. If you look back to January 1st, 2017, when Bitcoin opened at $998, Bitcoin is up a staggering 885% on the year.
Our Apple Management Suggestions, Converging macOS and iOS, Understanding Coinbase – ACM 442
So many topics, so little time! In this episode, Bryan and Jeff address a listener question asking about Apple’s management structure. they also discuss whether or not Apple plans to merge iOS and macOS, and the cap the show with a detailed exploration of the exploding world of cryptocurrency, especially Coinbase.
Rocky Debut for Bitcoin Cash on Coinbase/GDAX as Trading Set to Resume
After a debut fraught with problems, Bitcoin Cash trading resumed on Coinbase at some $4,329 Wednesday morning, quickly correcting closer to the rest of the BCH exchanges in the $3,300-$3,500 range.
Coinbase Adds Bitcoin Cash Wallet, GDAX Adds Bitcoin Cash Trading [Update]
The moves sent Bitcoin down and Bitcoin Cash up, as investors moved from one cryptocurrency to the other. [Updated with additional details on Bitcoin Cash trading.]
Coinbase Updates iOS App to Simplify Signup, Improved Identify Verification for iPhone X
Coinbase updated its iOS app Tuesday, as the company works overtime to beef up its infrastructure in the midst of Bitcoin Mania: 2017 Edition™. The update improved identify verification, “especially for iPhone X.” It also has a simplified sign up, optimized charts, unspecified bug fixes, and more. Coinbase is an online, hosted wallet for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin cryptocurrencies, all of which have exploded in popularity. Coinbase features the ability to buy and sell those cryptocurrencies, and the company owns dedicated exchange GDAX. You’ll need a Coinbase account to use the company’s iOS app.
Apple Lets Fake Ethereum Wallet Sneak into App Store, Climbs to #3 During Weekend Bitcoin Frenzy
Unfortunately, the US$4.99 app climbed to the #3 spot in Fiance apps, meaning a lot of people paid for a wallet that is potentially dangerous, and is at the very least unethical.
Jony Ive's Return to Products and Bitcoin's Recent Surge - TMO Daily Observations 2017-12-11
John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join guest-host Dave Hamilton to discuss Jony Ive’s returned focus on products at Apple. Also: Bitcoin surged… why?
Making Sense of Bitcoin’s Price Increase and Rollercoaster Ride
No one knows exactly why Bitcoin’s price is so crazy right now, but Bryan Chaffin examines what we do know so we can keep things in perspective.
What Is Bitcoin? Here’s the Bitcoin Primer You Need
We’ll explain what Bitcoin is, how Bitcoin works, how Bitcoin wallets work, and throw a mention in for getting free Bitcoins through faucets.
Apple Security FUBAR or SNAFU, Bitcoin Bubble, Tesla Bubble, and Oak Island - Pop.0 ep.22
In this video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit ask whether the macOS High Sierra root access flaw indicates that Apple is FUBAR or was a simple SNAFU. They also discuss the huge spike in Bitcoin and whether or not we’re seeing a bubble. And speaking of bubbles, some Tesla critics say that company is experiencing its own. The cap the show with a look at The History Channel’s The Curse of Oak Island, and Bryan has a theory about the most recent episodes. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)
iPhone X Notch, iWork Is Dead, Zombie Physics, Bitcoin/Hashgraph - Pop.0 Ep. 18
Are you for or against the iPhone X notch? Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit are joined by Walt to go over the issues—or lack thereof. They also argue about the state of Apple’s iWork suite, and ask if we’re seeing signs of progress in Apple’s ability to iterate existing projects. For the pop portion of the show, they visit the ever-burning question of zombie physics. And to cap the show, the look at the huge run in Bitcoin, as well as a blockchain tech called hashgraph. Make sure you subscribe! (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)
Blockchain.info Adds Support for Bitcoin Cash, Unlocks Bitcoin Cash Held Since August 1st
Starting today, Blockchain.info wallet users can store, exchange, and send Bitcoin Cash within those wallets.