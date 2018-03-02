Get Free Bitcoins from 64 Faucets That Pay

[Update #90 March 2nd, 2018: Added Instant-BTC, Moved FreeBTCMine higher on the list after they lowered their withdrawal threshhold. Testing CryptoMiningGame (see review under Testing on page 2 for more), and FaucetGame.

Recent faucets added include Cointiply, SwissAdsPaysEthFaucet, Moon Bitcoin Cash, Speedy Eth, Claim BTC, Claim BCH, and Claim LTC. – Bryan]

[PSA: All our Ethereum faucet now list payouts to the 8th decimal, rather than Ethereum’s 9th.]

I’ve put together a list of Bitcoin faucets that pay. They won’t make you rich, but I test and monitor my list to make sure they pay. If you need more info on Bitcoins, check out my Bitcoin primer or my faucet guide, How to Make Money with Bitcoin Faucets.

Bitcoin Faucets that Pay

Bitcoin faucets work by paying out tiny fractions of a Bitcoin in exchange for loading a page full of ads. Other sites pay Bitcoins for watching videos or doing tasks.

You’ll need a Bitcoin wallet, either a standalone client-side wallet or a cloud-based wallet like Blockchain.info or CoinBase. Other wallets: Dogecoin, Ethereum (CoinBase also supports Ethereum), Bitcoin cash (BTC.com).

Get Free Dogecoins from Dogecoin Faucets that Pay Faucet Coin Range Period Payouts Withdrawal Special Notes Cointiply 70 – 14,000 satoshis 60 Mins Faucet Hub 35,000 Coins New top paying faucet! Not weighted, either, and they pay a bonus if you roll a prime number! 🤓 Offers games-that-pay-you and paid-for-clicks tasks. Moon Dogecoin .04 – 1 Doge 5 Mins CoinPot Instant Redirects, pays more the longer page sits. Loyalty bonus that can double your payout. Pays to Coinpot, where you can convert to Bitcoin. FreeDoge.co.in 0.09 – 17 Doge 60 Mins Direct 6 Doge Twin to FreeBitco.in, great faucet. Wapserv Doge .11 Doge 5 Mins Faucet Hub Manual Multiple CAPTCHA. Manual withdrawal to FaucetHub. Eaglezz Dogecoin 0.1 – 0.6 Doge 5 Mins Faucet Hub Manual Straight forward faucet that pays instantly to FaucetHub.io Doge-Faucet.com 0.2-0.8 Doge 60 Mins Faucet Hub Manual Redirects, double CAPTCHA, bonus opportunity, pays Dogecoin direct to FaucetHub. Doges4all.co 0.1 – 5 Doge 15 Mins Faucet Hub Manual Straight-forward faucet.

Get Free Ethereum from Ethereum Faucets that Pay (Ethereum faucet payouts listed to the 8th decimal, though Ethereum has a 9th. This is to match the way faucets list their own payouts) Faucet Coin Range Period Payouts Withdrawal Special Notes SwissAdsPaysEthFaucet 48 gwei 60 Mins Faucet Hub 200,000 gwei Best paying Ethereum faucet, lottery. Multi-CoinFaucet.com 22 gwei (times two faucets) 60 Mins Faucet Hub 200,000 gwei There are two faucets ( Dice Roll and Earn > Faucet ) for both Bitcoin and Ethereum. Pays out to FaucetHub, lottery. Speedy Eth 24-104 gwei 5 Mins Faucet Hub 7500 gwei Straight forward faucet that pays out direct. Use the “Short Links” to add to your claim. Wapserv Ethereum 12 gwei 5 Mins Faucet Hub Manual Lots of redirects, manual withdrawals. KemaETH 30-250 gwei 5 Mins Faucet Hub Hourly Redirects. Do the short links to get the maximum claim. Pays hourly to FaucetHub. Ethereum-Faucet.org 25 gwei 60 Mins Faucet Hub Direct Triple CAPTCHA—do the Short Link for a bonus. Pays directly to FaucetHub.

Task Sites that Pay in Bitcoin Site Cryptocoin Range Payouts Period Withdrawal Special Notes Cointiply Variable Direct Variable 35,000 Coins Videos, website visits, surveys, app downloads, games-that-pay-you, all with high payouts. BitGames.io Variable Direct Variable 150,000 “Coins” Site features a great faucet and several offerwalls for tasks, videos, and more. BitcoinGet Variable Direct Variable 50,000 satoshis BitcoinGet has a good track record. Surveys, video watching, tasks, and other offers. Pay close attention to what information you’re willing to give for these offers. BitcoinReward Variable Direct Variable 30,000 satoshis Surveys, video watching, tasks, and other offers. Pay close attention to what information you’re willing to give for these offers. EarnCrypto.com Variable Direct Variable 6,436 satoshis Site dedicated to offerwalls, including my favorites, EngageMe.TV and CrowdFlower. Supports scores of cryptoccurencies, allowing you to choose which one you earn for doing tasks.

Testing Site Cryptocoin Range Period Payouts Withdrawal Special Notes CryptoMiningGame Multiple Variable Variable Weekly Variable Very different faucet, pays to FauceHub. Do missions to increase payouts. Read full review for more. FaucetGame 2-5 satoshis Instant repeat Direct 50,000 satoshis Faucet is small, but instantly repeatable. I’m not testing their gambling services. BitcoinUpdate.net 25 satoshis 5 minutes Faucet Hub 500 satoshis Supposed to pay daily to FaucetHub with 500 satoshi minimum, which I am testing. I am NOT testing any of their so-called doubling features. OnlineJobCentral Bitcoin 15-18 satoshis 5 minutes Direct Testing Standalone faucet. Offeres a short-link bonus. Lots of redirects. Momocoins 30, 50, 80 satoshis 10 minutes FaucetSystem 14,000 satoshis Straight-forward, pays out to FaucetSystem. Runs dry and gets refilled in dribbles. Ethereum Lottery 2,000 gwei Direct 30 minutes Testing You must register. Pays in site “Credits” convertible to Ethereum. High paying faucet. EthereumFaucet.info 1,000 – 5,000 gwei Direct 60 minutes 250,000 gwei Uses redirects, but is otherwise straight-forward. Payout minimum is HIGH. BoxBit.co 1-100 satoshis Direct 15 minutes 35,000 satoshis Uses a choose-the-box metaphor, with a second-chance option if you don’t like what you got. Drastically lowered payments due to ad revenue issue. BitcoinRPS 30-10,000 satoshis Direct 15 Mins 40,000 satoshis This site is a gambling site using the rock, paper, scissors metaphor, but they also have a faucet. Hasn’t paid out. BFaucet.com 10-100 satoshis 5 Mins Faucet Hub N/A Redirects, double CAPTCHA, adds 1 satoshi to reward for each use. Frequently runs dry. [Update: Hasn’t paid since August.] TheBestBitcoinFaucet 50 satoshis Direct 1 minute 500,000 satoshis Not likely to pay, IMO.

Faucets That Are Scams Or Ran Dry

Unfortunately, some faucets run dry, while others are scams from the getgo. I decided to maintain a list of faucets that still appear to be operational, but aren’t.

Warnings Site Description MyBitHouse Shut down for now, says they’re trying to pay back payments. Topfan.info As near as I can tell, this faucet has never paid. KryptoMachine This site pays for referrals, but requires the completion of multiple offers that include personal information and credit cards to withdraw your Bitcoin. Jetco.in As near as I can tell, this faucet has never paid. Free-Ethereum As near as I can tell, this faucet has never paid. MagicBitcoin Hasn’t paid (but removed malware redirects). Dance Faucet Ran dry and hasn’t paid AutoFaucet Ran dry and hasn’t paid Bitcoland.net Ran dry and hasn’t paid. BustedFaucet Hasn’t paid since May of 2017. Ethereum Faucet Hasn’t paid. Bagi.co.in Faucets

Faucet payments are very low, and balances disappear. Avoid. MyFaucet.biz MyFacuet.biz is a scam. WARNING: DO NOT SEND BITCOINS TO THIS FAUCET FOR “VIP” STATUS! BTC Matrix N/A BTC Matrix is a Ponzi scheme as near as I can tell. Stay away from BTC Matrix. More details on page 2.

