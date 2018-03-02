Get Free Bitcoins from 64 Faucets That Pay

[Update #90 March 2nd, 2018: Added Instant-BTC, Moved FreeBTCMine higher on the list after they lowered their withdrawal threshhold. Testing CryptoMiningGame (see review under Testing on page 2 for more), and FaucetGame.
Recent faucets added include Cointiply, SwissAdsPaysEthFaucet, Moon Bitcoin Cash, Speedy Eth, Claim BTC, Claim BCH, and Claim LTC. – Bryan]
[PSA: All our Ethereum faucet now list payouts to the 8th decimal, rather than Ethereum’s 9th.]
I’ve put together a list of Bitcoin faucets that pay. They won’t make you rich, but I test and monitor my list to make sure they pay. If you need more info on Bitcoins, check out my Bitcoin primer or my faucet guide, How to Make Money with Bitcoin Faucets.
Bitcoin Faucets that Pay
Bitcoin faucets work by paying out tiny fractions of a Bitcoin in exchange for loading a page full of ads. Other sites pay Bitcoins for watching videos or doing tasks.
You’ll need a Bitcoin wallet, either a standalone client-side wallet or a cloud-based wallet like Blockchain.info or CoinBase. Other wallets: Dogecoin, Ethereum (CoinBase also supports Ethereum), Bitcoin cash (BTC.com).
Get Free Bitcoins from Bitcoin Faucets that Pay
Faucet
|Coin
|Range
|Period
|Payouts
|Withdrawal
|Special Notes
|Cointiply
|70 – 100,000 satoshis
|60 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|35,000 Coins
|New top paying faucet! Not weighted, either, and they pay a bonus if you roll a prime number! 🤓 Offers games-that-pay-you and paid-for-clicks tasks.
|20 – 2,000 satoshis
|60 Mins
|Direct
|30,000 satoshis
|Best faucet, period – see review for features
|3-180 satoshis
|5 Mins
|CoinPot
|Instant
|Redirects, pays more the longer page sits. Loyalty bonus that can double your payout. Now uses CoinPot.
|24 – 120 satoshis
|15 Mins
|CoinPot
|Instant
|Redirects, great faucet. Now uses CoinPot.
|Variable
|Daily
|Direct
|Variable
|Register, refer your friends, get free Bitcoins and several altcoins every day without even logging on. Added Bitcoin forks, automated payments. Highly recommended.
|Instant-BTC
|Variable
|5 Mins
|Xapo
|1,250
|Moon Bitcoin clone, with similar structure. Pays out to Xapo.
|10-35 satoshis
|Direct
|60 Minutes
|30,000 satoshis
|There is a lot going on with this faucet, including the main faucet, offerwalls, bonuses, and gambling (which we do not test). Redesigned in October 2017.
|Multi-CoinFaucet.com
|24 satoshis (two faucets)
|Faucet
Hub
|60 Minutes
|70,000 satoshis
|There are two faucets (Dice Roll and Earn > Faucet) for both Bitcoin and Ethereum. Pays out to FaucetHub. [Update: They began payout again on 11/18/17]
|SwissAdsPaysFaucet
|22-8,659 satoshis
|Faucet
Hub or Coinbase
|60 Minutes
|80,000 satoshis
|Uses same engine as MultiCoinFaucet, but is Bitcoin only. [Update: Payments resumed January 22nd, 2018.]
|FreeBTCMine
|50 satoshis
|12 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|50,000 satoshis
|This is a gamified faucet. Pays well,with a new, lower withdrawal.
|20-80 satoshis
|5 Mins
|Direct
|20,000 satoshis
|Redirects, straight forward faucet
|Bitfun.co
|Variable
|CoinPot
|Variable
|N/A
|Play games (with ads), earn satoshis. Withdraw immediately to CoinPot.
|BitcoinFaucet BTC
|4-10 satoshis
|15 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Manual
|Has bonus claims, easy to use.
|20-1,200 satoshis
|60 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|N/A
|Straight forward faucet. Payouts haven’t decreased with the increase in Bitcoin, and I’ve moved it up on the list.
|20-40 satoshis
|60 Mins
|Direct
|10,000 satoshis
|30 second timer on Submit
|KemaBTC
|18 satoshis
|5 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Hourly
|Lots of redirects. Do both short link bonuses to claim maximum reward.
|6 satoshis
|5 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Manual
|Triple CAPTCHA
|Wapserv BTC
|11 satoshis
|5 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Manual
|Multiple CAPTCHAs, with a higher payout.
|GetCoinFree
|3-5 satoshis
|FaucetHub
|5 minutes
|21,000 satoshis
|Back down to 5 minute faucet with lower payments.
|Digicoin
|10-50 satoshis
|5 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Instant
|Straightforward FaucetHub faucet. I’ve seen malware redirects in ads, so be careful (as you should be with all faucets).
|Claim BTC
|7-19 satoshis
|1 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|10-30 satoshis
|5 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Direct
|Redirects, double CAPTCHA, adds 1 satoshi to reward for each use
|CryptoRacers
|Variable
|Variable
|Faucet Hub
|50,000 satoshis
|A racing game where you win or lose satoshis for racing other players. You can also earn satoshis for “Day Jobs” (time-dealyed faucets) and offerwalls. Read my review below for more.
|Bitemplum
|75 satoshis
|Xapo
|Daily
|10,000 satoshis
|Claim 15 satoshis five times per day, but can do all five at once. WARNING: CPU mines without permission, though it does pay a bonus.
Get Free Bitcoin Cash from Bitcoin Cash Faucets that Pay
Faucet
|Coin
|Range
|Period
|Payouts
|Withdrawal
|Special Notes
|81-400 satoshis
|5 Mins
|CoinPot
|Instant
|Redirects, pays more the longer page sits. Loyalty bonus that can double your payout. Now uses CoinPot.
|47 satoshis
|10 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Hourly
|Lots of redirects. Do both short link bonuses to claim maximum reward.
|Wapserv BCH
|38 satoshis
|5 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Manual
|Lots of redirects, but pays well.
|Claim BCH
|17-57 satoshis
|5 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Instant
|Lots of redirects. Use the short links to add significantly to your claims.
|40 satoshis
|10 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Instant
|Converted to Bitcoin Cash, pays out flat 50 satoshis to FaucetHub.
|BitcoinFaucet BCH
|20-40 satoshis
|10 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Manual
|Has bonus claims, easy to use.
|100-250 satoshis
|15 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Direct
|Redirects, pays Bitcoin Cash direct to FaucetHub
|30-90 satoshis
|15 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Direct
|Redirects, pays Bitcoin Cash direct to FaucetHub.
|20 satoshis
|5 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Direct
|Redirects, pays 50 satoshis flat direct to FaucetHub.
|18-32 satoshis
|7 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Direct
|Redirects, triple CAPTCHA, pays Bitcoin Cash direct to FaucetHub.
Get Free Dash from Dash Faucets that Pay
Faucet
|Coin
|Range
|Period
|Payouts
|Withdrawal
|Special Notes
|30-160 dash
|5 Mins
|CoinPot
|Instant
|Redirects, pays more the longer page sits. Loyalty bonus that can double your payout. Now uses CoinPot, where you can convert to Bitcoin.
|BitcoinFaucet Dash
|40 dash
|10 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Manual
|Has bonus claims, easy to use.
|40-60 dash
|60 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Instant
|Redirects, pays Dash direct to FaucetHub. Do the short link for a bonus.
|Claim Dash
|34-104 dash
|1 mins
|Faucet Hub
|Instant
|Redirects. Use the short links to add significantly to your claim.
|60 dash
|5 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Instant
|Redirects, pays 100 Dash direct to FaucetHub.
|125 dash
|5 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Instant
|Redirects, triple CAPTCHA, pays 250 Dash flat direct to FaucetHub.
|100-200 dash
|5 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Instant
|Redirects, triple CAPTCHA, pays Dash direct to FaucetHub.
|29-268 dash
|5 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Hourly
|Redirects. Do short links for bonuses on each claim.
Get Free Litecoin from Litecoin Faucets that Pay
Faucet
|Coin
|Range
|Period
|Payouts
|Withdrawal
|Special Notes
|112-1,200 litoshi
|5 Mins
|CoinPot
|Instant
|Like the other Moon faucets, this one pays more the longer you go between claims. Loyalty bonus can double your payout. Pays to CoinPot, where you can convert to Bitcoin.
|WeThinkTheBest Litecoin
|160-500 litoshis
|30 Mins
|Direct
|500,000 litoshis
|Standalone, straightforward Litecoin faucet. A very good Litecoin faucet.
|Claim LTC
|450-800 satoshis
|1 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Instant
|Redirects. Do the short links to add significantly to your claims.
|Wapserv Litecoin
|620 litoshis
|5 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Manual
|Lots of redirects, pays well.
|350 litoshis
|15 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Direct
|Redirects, triple CAPTCHA, pays immediately to FaucetHub
|150-1,000 litoshi
|5 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Direct
|Visit short link for bonus litoshi on each claim.
|350-3,000 satoshis
|30 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Direct
|Double CAPTCHA, pays immediately to FaucetHub.
|200-500 litoshis
|10 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Direct
|Redirects, double CAPTCHA, pays immediatly to FaucetHub.
|150-300 litoshis
|10 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Direct
|Redirects, triple CAPTCHA, pays immediately
Get Free Dogecoins from Dogecoin Faucets that Pay
Faucet
|Coin
|Range
|Period
|Payouts
|Withdrawal
|Special Notes
|Cointiply
|70 – 14,000 satoshis
|60 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|35,000 Coins
|New top paying faucet! Not weighted, either, and they pay a bonus if you roll a prime number! 🤓 Offers games-that-pay-you and paid-for-clicks tasks.
|.04 – 1 Doge
|5 Mins
|CoinPot
|Instant
|Redirects, pays more the longer page sits. Loyalty bonus that can double your payout. Pays to Coinpot, where you can convert to Bitcoin.
|0.09 – 17 Doge
|60 Mins
|Direct
|6 Doge
|Twin to FreeBitco.in, great faucet.
|Wapserv Doge
|.11 Doge
|5 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Manual
|Multiple CAPTCHA. Manual withdrawal to FaucetHub.
|Eaglezz Dogecoin
|0.1 – 0.6 Doge
|5 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Manual
|Straight forward faucet that pays instantly to FaucetHub.io
|0.2-0.8 Doge
|60 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Manual
|Redirects, double CAPTCHA, bonus opportunity, pays Dogecoin direct to FaucetHub.
|0.1 – 5 Doge
|15 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Manual
|Straight-forward faucet.
Get Free Ethereum from Ethereum Faucets that Pay
(Ethereum faucet payouts listed to the 8th decimal, though Ethereum has a 9th. This is to match the way faucets list their own payouts)
Faucet
|Coin
|Range
|Period
|Payouts
|Withdrawal
|Special Notes
|SwissAdsPaysEthFaucet
|48 gwei
|60 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|200,000 gwei
|Best paying Ethereum faucet, lottery.
|Multi-CoinFaucet.com
|22 gwei (times two faucets)
|60 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|200,000 gwei
|There are two faucets (Dice Roll and Earn > Faucet) for both Bitcoin and Ethereum. Pays out to FaucetHub, lottery.
|Speedy Eth
|24-104 gwei
|5 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|7500 gwei
|Straight forward faucet that pays out direct. Use the “Short Links” to add to your claim.
|Wapserv Ethereum
|12 gwei
|5 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Manual
|Lots of redirects, manual withdrawals.
|KemaETH
|30-250 gwei
|5 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Hourly
|Redirects. Do the short links to get the maximum claim. Pays hourly to FaucetHub.
|Ethereum-Faucet.org
|25 gwei
|60 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|Direct
|Triple CAPTCHA—do the Short Link for a bonus. Pays directly to FaucetHub.
Task Sites that Pay in Bitcoin
|Site
|Cryptocoin
|Range
|Payouts
|Period
|Withdrawal
|Special Notes
|Cointiply
|Variable
|Direct
|Variable
|35,000 Coins
|Videos, website visits, surveys, app downloads, games-that-pay-you, all with high payouts.
|BitGames.io
|Variable
|Direct
|Variable
|150,000 “Coins”
|Site features a great faucet and several offerwalls for tasks, videos, and more.
|Variable
|Direct
|Variable
|50,000 satoshis
|BitcoinGet has a good track record. Surveys, video watching, tasks, and other offers. Pay close attention to what information you’re willing to give for these offers.
|Variable
|Direct
|Variable
|30,000 satoshis
|Surveys, video watching, tasks, and other offers. Pay close attention to what information you’re willing to give for these offers.
|EarnCrypto.com
|Variable
|Direct
|Variable
|6,436 satoshis
|Site dedicated to offerwalls, including my favorites, EngageMe.TV and CrowdFlower. Supports scores of cryptoccurencies, allowing you to choose which one you earn for doing tasks.
Testing
|Site
|Cryptocoin
|Range
|Period
|Payouts
|Withdrawal
|Special Notes
|CryptoMiningGame
|Multiple
|Variable
|Variable
|Weekly
|Variable
|Very different faucet, pays to FauceHub. Do missions to increase payouts. Read full review for more.
|FaucetGame
|2-5 satoshis
|Instant repeat
|Direct
|50,000 satoshis
|Faucet is small, but instantly repeatable. I’m not testing their gambling services.
|BitcoinUpdate.net
|25 satoshis
|5 minutes
|Faucet Hub
|500 satoshis
|Supposed to pay daily to FaucetHub with 500 satoshi minimum, which I am testing. I am NOT testing any of their so-called doubling features.
|OnlineJobCentral Bitcoin
|15-18 satoshis
|5 minutes
|Direct
|Testing
|Standalone faucet. Offeres a short-link bonus. Lots of redirects.
|Momocoins
|30, 50, 80 satoshis
|10 minutes
|FaucetSystem
|14,000 satoshis
|Straight-forward, pays out to FaucetSystem. Runs dry and gets refilled in dribbles.
|Ethereum Lottery
|2,000 gwei
|Direct
|30 minutes
|Testing
|You must register. Pays in site “Credits” convertible to Ethereum. High paying faucet.
|EthereumFaucet.info
|1,000 – 5,000 gwei
|Direct
|60 minutes
|250,000 gwei
|Uses redirects, but is otherwise straight-forward. Payout minimum is HIGH.
|BoxBit.co
|1-100 satoshis
|Direct
|15 minutes
|35,000 satoshis
|Uses a choose-the-box metaphor, with a second-chance option if you don’t like what you got. Drastically lowered payments due to ad revenue issue.
|BitcoinRPS
|30-10,000 satoshis
|Direct
|15 Mins
|40,000 satoshis
|This site is a gambling site using the rock, paper, scissors metaphor, but they also have a faucet. Hasn’t paid out.
|10-100 satoshis
|5 Mins
|Faucet Hub
|N/A
|Redirects, double CAPTCHA, adds 1 satoshi to reward for each use. Frequently runs dry. [Update: Hasn’t paid since August.]
|TheBestBitcoinFaucet
|50 satoshis
|Direct
|1 minute
|500,000 satoshis
|Not likely to pay, IMO.
Faucets That Are Scams Or Ran Dry
Unfortunately, some faucets run dry, while others are scams from the getgo. I decided to maintain a list of faucets that still appear to be operational, but aren’t.
Warnings
|Site
|Description
|MyBitHouse
|Shut down for now, says they’re trying to pay back payments.
|Topfan.info
|As near as I can tell, this faucet has never paid.
|KryptoMachine
|This site pays for referrals, but requires the completion of multiple offers that include personal information and credit cards to withdraw your Bitcoin.
|Jetco.in
|As near as I can tell, this faucet has never paid.
|Free-Ethereum
|As near as I can tell, this faucet has never paid.
|MagicBitcoin
|Hasn’t paid (but removed malware redirects).
|Dance Faucet
|Ran dry and hasn’t paid
|AutoFaucet
|Ran dry and hasn’t paid
|Bitcoland.net
|Ran dry and hasn’t paid.
|BustedFaucet
|Hasn’t paid since May of 2017.
|Ethereum Faucet
|Hasn’t paid.
|Bagi.co.in Faucets
|Faucet payments are very low, and balances disappear. Avoid.
|MyFaucet.biz
|MyFacuet.biz is a scam. WARNING: DO NOT SEND BITCOINS TO THIS FAUCET FOR “VIP” STATUS!
|BTC Matrix
|N/A
|BTC Matrix is a Ponzi scheme as near as I can tell. Stay away from BTC Matrix. More details on page 2.
Next: Faucet Descriptions with more detail
