Libra: Finally, a Way for Facebook to Control More, with Andrew Orr – ACM 516

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr dig deep into the possibilities—for good and ill (mostly ill)—of Facebook’s new Libra cryptocurrency. They cover how it work, why Facebook went the cryptocurrency route, and what Facebook has to gain from the project. Spoiler, the answer is everything!

Libra: A Way for Facebook to Control More, w/Andrew Orr - ACM 516

11:44 PM Jun. 19th, 2019 | 00:46:54

Sponsors

Sources referenced in this episode:

