Tim Cook, Jony Ive, Laurene Powell Jobs and Others Join Together to Create the Steve Jobs Archive

While many were focused on Apple’s Far Out event, this year’s Code Conference also held an interview with Apple CEO Tim Cook, former design chief Jony Ive and Laurene Powell Jobs on Wednesday. Conducted by Kara Swisher, the three discussed Steve Job’s legacy as well as the importance he had on people’s lives.

Along with a conversation about Jobs, the three announced they are teaming up to launch the “Steve Jobs Archive” featuring important memories of the Apple icon.

Those Close to Jobs Open the Official ‘Steve Jobs Archive’

The online archive not only includes historical materials relating to Steve Jobs, but according to the official description, also contains content not been by the public until this announcement.

The Archive will act as a repository of historical materials relating to Steve, some of which have never before been made public. It will also develop programs, initiatives, partnerships, and fellowships aimed at new generations.

Featuring audio, video and even emails from Jobs, the wonderfully designed website will also feature a new way to develop programs, initiatives and partnership aimed at new generations.

Concerning the interview that took place between Ives, Cook and Powell Jobs, topics included debates between Tim and Steve, designing with Jony, what Steve might be doing today and more.

One of the more interesting aspects from the interview include Tim Cook speaking on how Jobs would view the world today.

Within the interview, Cook stated,

I believe and hope that he would be proud. On a day like this where we bring out a lot of innovation that are true to the principles he laid out. On the greater world, he would be troubled by a lot of what he sees. The sort of partisanship and division in the world. But I think he would be happy we are living up to the values core to him like privacy and protecting the environment. These were core to him. We’re keeping up innovation and trying to give people something that enables them to do something they couldn’t do otherwise. And to give them tools to discover their own self and to change the world in their own ways.

Concerning the interview, it was conducted by Kara Swisher, who declared that this will be her last Code Conference. The journalist is hoping to expand to a wider audience and engage in new projects.

While the world may have lost Steve Jobs, no doubt his legacy and influence continue through the products advancing today.

Users can access the new Steve Jobs Archive here.

