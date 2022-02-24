Living that Cord Cutter Life
Show NotesBryan and Jeff are both cord cutters, using internet streaming instead to watch TV shows and movies. This week they share their experiences as cord cutters and which streaming services they use, plus they talk about what they gave up along when they cancelled their traditional cable TV packages. They also dive into the equipment they use, and share a couple shows worth checking out.
