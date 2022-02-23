Focus Mode and Thwarted Criminals – TMO Daily Observations 2022-02-23

Kelly Guimont

@verso
| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast
TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download Audio

Jeff Butts and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss a (resolved) hostage situation in Amsterdam, and some tips for Focus Mode setup.

Apple Podcasts badge Overcast badge RSS feed badge
Get In Touch:

Sponsors

Thesis makes personalized nootropic supplement formulas to help you get motivated and focus so you can follow through in 2022. Go to TakeThesis.com/TDO today to get 10% off your starter kit!

Show Notes

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.