Apple’s HomePod video ad focuses on the old, tried and true. Takes few risks and is predictable. What happened?
Facebook's Tracking Secrets, Listener Comments - TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-09
Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about how Facebook is really tracking you, and they respond to listener comments on Jeff’s idea that it’s time to drop “Hey” from “Hey Siri.”
Alexa's Creepy Laugh, Dropping Siri's 'Hey' - TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-08
John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to offer their take on Amazon Alexa’s creepy laughing bug, plus they weigh in on Jeff’s idea that it’s time to drop “Hey” from “Hey Siri.”
Here's Why I'm Tired of Saying 'Hey Siri'
Saying “Hey Siri” is an awkward way to invoke Apple’s voice assistant platform. It’s time to drop the “Hey” and make talking to Siri feel more natural, like Amazon’s Alexa.
Paper Airplanes, Creepy Movie App Tracking, Voice Assistant Wars - ACM 452
In this episode, Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet geek out on paper airplanes, or more properly, powered paper airplanes! They also talk about MoviePass location tracking and the voice assistant wars (spoiler, not all home voice assistants are equal).
How to Listen to a Rain Storm on Your HomePod
Want to listen to a gentle rain storm on your HomePod or Amazon Echo to help you relax? It’s easy if you know what to say.
The Path Siri is Taking Towards Human Intelligence. Or Not
Computers are good a generating speech, parsing human speech and minimally translating text. But when will it feel like there’s genuine, human intelligence on the computer’s part?
How to Manage Hey Siri With Multiple Apple Devices
HomePod responds to most Hey Siri requests, even if there are other capable devices nearby.
Apple Hires Michael Abbot, former Twitter VP of Engineering
Apple has reportedly hired Michael Abbott, former vice president of engineering for Twitter and venture capitalist.
HomePod Real World Review: Is it Worth $350
After two weeks of putting HomePod through real world use we’re ready to tell you if it lives up to Apple’s hype. Here’s how it holds up as a streaming music player, Siri voice assistant, and more.
iOS: How to Use Siri Hands Free From Your iPhone Lock Screen
Using Siri hands free with AirPods is great, but then I ran into a problem.
Study Shows Consumers don't Use Smart Speaker Voice Control for Much
Loup Ventures just released a survey on smart speaker owners and it has two interesting points: HomePod is already gaining marketshare, and people don’t use their smart speakers for very smart stuff.
How We Use Smart Speakers, the Future of Companion Robots - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-23
Andrew Orr and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at a survey showing how consumer use their smart speakers, plus they talk about the future of companion robots.
How to Turn Off HomePod's Siri Light
If you don’t want a pulsing light on top of your HomePod every time you say, “Hey Siri,” here’s how to turn it off.
AirPods with 'Hey Siri' Support Coming this Year
Apple’s second generation AirPods are reportedly in the works and will include “Hey Siri” support instead of requiring a tap before giving voice commands.
Use Reminders to set Multiple HomePod Timers
You can only set one timer at a time on the HomePod. But there is a workaround.
macOS: 5 Ways to Find and Launch Mac Apps
There are multiple ways to find and launch Mac apps, and we’re here to tell you about 5 of them.
iPhone X Perceived Failure, Siri's Device Delegation - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-20
John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to talk about the perception that iPhone X sales are tanking, plus they explain Siri’s hierarchy in deciding when it should respond from your iPhone, iPad, or HomePod.
Here’s How Siri Decides Which Device to Respond From
Curious how Siri decides which device it should respond from? There’s a process, along with a pecking order, and it takes only milliseconds to play out.
Everything You Need to Know about HomePod as a HomeKit Hub
Your HomePod is also a HomeKit hub, so what does that mean, especially if you already have an Apple TV. Read on to learn what that means for your smart home setup.