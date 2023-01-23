How to Integrate ChatGPT with Siri and More

Recently, there has been a buzz regarding the emergence of an interesting AI bot known as ChatGPT. Quite simply, this AI bot provides a generative human-sounding response to possibly any query that you can ask. Take that Google. Whether ChatGPT has what it takes to shake off Google’s dominance in the internet search business remains to be seen. However, if you want to find out how it works, you might be interested to learn how to integrate ChatGPT with Siri on your iPhone.

What is ChatGPT and How Does it Work Exactly?

Launched by OpenAI in November 2022, ChatGPT is a long-form question-answering AI, or chatbot, with the main purpose of providing conversational answers to practically any questions that you can think of. And by conversational, I mean human-quality responses. OpenAI built ChatGPT on top of its GPT-3 family of large language models and fine-tuned with both supervised and reinforcement learning techniques.

In simple layman’s terms, ChatGPT can interpret questions and provide human-like responses. Think of it as asking your friend in person some trivial things and getting the sort of replies you might get from that friend.

OpenAI trained the ChatGPT AI to provide answers optimized to human preferences. They did this through the use of human comparisons between different answers. In this way, the AI was able to predict the most preferred answers according to human preferences.

How to Integrate ChatGPT with Siri on Your iPhone or iPad

So, are you interested to find out how cool ChatGPT could get when answering even your most mundane queries? Let’s learn how to integrate ChatGPT with Siri on your iPhone then.

Time needed: 2 minutes. Create an account at OpenAI.com. Log into your OpenAI account on your iPhone or iPad. Click on your profile icon (top right of your iPhone screen). Tap View API keys > Create a new secret key. Copy the secret key and paste it into a new Note. Open this link on your iPhone’s browser to automatically install SiRiGPT on your iPhone. https://www.icloud.com/shortcuts/18cd4aad0abe4b4ebcc03ef3b4d0dc40 In Shortcuts, tap on SiriGPT Copy and Paste the Secret Key into the shortcut. You should add it to the field labeled ADD API KEY HERE.

Allow Siri GPT to access your iOS device’s voice recognition and validate the OpenAI API connection request. Add the SiRiGPT shortcut to your Home Screen or configure a command to launch the SiRiGPT shortcut.

When you launch the SiRiGPT shortcut, a window opens and Siri voice assistant will transcribe your query. ChatGPT will then process that query and display its human-like answer on the screen while Siri read the context to you. As an example, I asked the SiriGPT, “How do you clean a road bike?” and Siri read the following answers:

And that’s how you integrate ChatGPT with Siri. It should be noted that you can’t use Siri directly to launch ChatGPT. It has to be done through a shortcut.

Final Word: Has Google Found its Match?

Just as recent articles that have made the headlines note, ChatGPT has the potential to threaten Google’s search business. But it’s too early to tell. OpenAI is still managing various hiccups with the way its chatbot provides answers. There have been reports that say some answers were not at all accurate. What’s worse is the fact that although the answers were incorrect, they typically look like they might be good, correct answers.

Even OpenAI admits that ChatGPT has certain limitations.

ChatGPT sometimes writes plausible-sounding but incorrect or nonsensical answers. Fixing this issue is challenging, as: (1) during RL training, there’s currently no source of truth; (2) training the model to be more cautious causes it to decline questions that it can answer correctly; and (3) supervised training misleads the model because the ideal answer depends on what the model than what the human demonstrator knows, rather than what the human demonstrators know.

That being said, it’s fine to try and explore ChatGPT and see whether it works for you. Integrating it with Siri is just one way of making it useful but I’m pretty other methods will come in the future.

ChatGPT is currently free to use. OpenAI is encouraging users to try it out and provide feedback on the responses so that its AI can be improved and become better at answering questions.