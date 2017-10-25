Deep Dive on Apple's Tax Announcement, Jeff and Bryan Hypocrisy, and Apple Security - ACM 445

Apple made some major announcements about taxes, investments, and the company’s five year plan for contributions to the U.S. economy, and Bryan and Jeff take  a deep dive into what it all means. They also examine their own potential for hypocrisy in criticizing Apple’s smarthome strategy. The cap the show with a listener comment about the Mac App Store security bug.

In this TMO video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit look at Apple’s Chinese iCloud occupation and what it says about Apple. They also think Apple is just plain missing the smarthome boat, judging by what we’re seeing at CES. John goes off on a tangent rant about parenting and Apple, and for the pop portion of the show, they talk about recent developments in The Curse of Oak Island. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)

TMO CES 2018 Coverage Sponsor: Elgato Eve Button

Elgato Eve Button front and back

Our thanks to Elgato for joining us this year as a sponsor for TMO’s CES 2018 coverage. The effort, planning, and expense it takes to comb through all the noise at CES and bring you targeted, relevant coverage is quite large, and without our sponsors we wouldn’t be able to do it all for you. Elgato sees the value in this and was very quick to jump on board to ensure that you would get the very best of what we have to offer this year. We’re very thankful for that, and we hope you are, too.

The Elgato Eve Button is a simple-to-use, elegant device that brings you the ability to easily choose a HomeKit scene without saying a word or lifting your phone. Simply tap, double tap, or press-and-hold to choose from one of three scenes, and setup takes about a minute.