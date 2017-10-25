The update continues testing with known new features.
HomePod Real World Review: Is it Worth $350
After two weeks of putting HomePod through real world use we’re ready to tell you if it lives up to Apple’s hype. Here’s how it holds up as a streaming music player, Siri voice assistant, and more.
Everything You Need to Know about HomePod as a HomeKit Hub
Your HomePod is also a HomeKit hub, so what does that mean, especially if you already have an Apple TV. Read on to learn what that means for your smart home setup.
Mobile Safari Security Tips, HomePod as a HomeKit Hub - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-16
John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to share some tips on improving your online privacy in Mobile Safari, plus they look at HomePod’s place as a HomeKit hub.
Apple Releases iOS 11.3 Developer Beta
Apple’s first developer beta for iOS 11.3 is out with new Animoji, improved ARKit and HomeKit, Business Chat, and more. A public beta is coming soon.
iOS 11.3 Announced with Battery Management, New Emoji, Health Records, More
iOS 11.3 for the iPhone and iPad is coming this spring and it’ll included the promised power management for worn out batteries feature, along with new Animoji characters, Health Records management, and more.
Deep Dive on Apple's Tax Announcement, Jeff and Bryan Hypocrisy, and Apple Security - ACM 445
Apple made some major announcements about taxes, investments, and the company’s five year plan for contributions to the U.S. economy, and Bryan and Jeff take a deep dive into what it all means. They also examine their own potential for hypocrisy in criticizing Apple’s smarthome strategy. The cap the show with a listener comment about the Mac App Store security bug.
Apple's Chinese iCloud Occupation, HomeKit Miss, Apple Parenting, Oak Island - Pop.0 ep.28
In this TMO video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit look at Apple’s Chinese iCloud occupation and what it says about Apple. They also think Apple is just plain missing the smarthome boat, judging by what we’re seeing at CES. John goes off on a tangent rant about parenting and Apple, and for the pop portion of the show, they talk about recent developments in The Curse of Oak Island. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)
CES - Fibaro's 'The Button' Controls HomeKit Scenes with One Touch
The device can be programmed for three separate actions: press once, press twice, and press-and-hold, each with a corresponding buzz to confirm a successful click.
TMO CES 2018 Coverage Sponsor: Elgato Eve Button
Our thanks to Elgato for joining us this year as a sponsor for TMO’s CES 2018 coverage. The effort, planning, and expense it takes to comb through all the noise at CES and bring you targeted, relevant coverage is quite large, and without our sponsors we wouldn’t be able to do it all for you. Elgato sees the value in this and was very quick to jump on board to ensure that you would get the very best of what we have to offer this year. We’re very thankful for that, and we hope you are, too.
The Elgato Eve Button is a simple-to-use, elegant device that brings you the ability to easily choose a HomeKit scene without saying a word or lifting your phone. Simply tap, double tap, or press-and-hold to choose from one of three scenes, and setup takes about a minute.
CES - Wemo Bridge Makes All Your Wemo Gear HomeKit Compatible
LAS VEGAS – Wemo introduced their HomeKit compatible Wemo Bridge at CES, and showed it off to Jeff Gamet. It lets you add all your Wemo devices to a HomeKit network without replacing any gear. Check out our video interview.
CES - Schlage Smart Locks with HomeKit and Alexa Support
LAS VEGAS – Schlage showed off their smart deadbolt locks at CES 2018 with HomeKit and Alexa support to Jeff Gamet. Coming soon: Google Home support. Check out TMO’s video interview.
C by GE Smart Lights Getting HomeKit Support in Early 2018
GE says its C by GE C-Life and C-Sleep bulbs, along with the C-Reach hub, are getting HomeKit support some time before the end of the first quarter of 2018.
Top Apple Hardware Announcements for 2017
Check out Jeff’s picks for Apple’s top hardware announcements for 2017.
Apple Finished HomeKit Security Patches with tvOS 11.2.1 Update for Apple TV
Along with iOS 11.2.1, Apple released tvOS 11.2.1 on Wednesday. The update is the second half of Apple’s strategy for patching a security flaw that could let hackers slip through HomeKit’s security measures.
HomeKit Zero Day Exploit, the iPad Computer Debate - TMO Daily Observations 2017-12-08
Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to discuss the HomeKit Zero Day exploit that was just revealed, plus John and Jeff get into a debate about whether the iPad should be considered a computer.
iOS HomeKit Zero Day Lets Attackers Remotely Access Your Smart Home
Apple customers don’t need to take any action right now. The company has already fixed the issue on its end, and next week users can get a software update that fixes the bug on their end.
Bryan’s HomeKit Problems, HomePod’s SiriKit, Apple’s Product Improvements - ACM 435
Bryan and Jeff explore the good points and less-than-good points of Apple’s HomeKit, and the news that HomePod is going to need your iPhone to do some things. They also look at mounting evidence that Apple is back in gear for regular updates across its product line.
HomeKit Smart Lights That Don't Require a Bridge
Looking for a HomeKit compatible smart light that doesn’t require a bridge? Check out the bulbs The Mac Observer found.
Amazon’s Key to Your Home, HomeKit Lights, Port-Free iPhones - ACM 434
Amazon Key will let delivery people into your home when you aren’t there, and Bryan and Jeff discuss the pros and cons. Jeff also gives Bryan a primer on starting off with HomeKit devices that don’t need a third party hub. They cap the show with the idea that Apple could be working towards a completely-sealed iPhone.