iOS Developers can add up to 10 App Screenshots Now
Adding more app screenshots will let developers show more of an app’s capabilities.
Apple Will Require Native iPhone X Support on New Apps Starting in April
The company sent out emails to developers notifying them that new apps submitted for the App Store will require native support for iPhone X’s Super Retina display starting in April.
App Store ARKit Enabled Apps Top 2,000
In the four months iOS 11 and its ARKit have been available, more than 2,000 apps using the augmented reality feature have been released on the App Store.
In Q4 2017 iOS Customer Spending Was US$11.5 Billion, Beating Google by 95%
AppAnnie also found that Netflix was the top grossing app by customer spend.
The iPhone X Doom Report, WeChat's Mini-app Platform - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-22
Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to sort out what’s really going on with a report that Apple is discontinuing the iPhone X, plus they look at WeChat’s mini-app platform that runs inside the messaging app.
App Store Revenue to Outpace Global Movie Industry in 2018
If the App Store keeps growing like this, by 2019 the total iOS economy will be worth US$500 billion dollars.
PSA: Panic Suspending Sales of Transmit iOS
The company cited low sales and overlap with Apple’s new Files app for iOS 11 as reason.
App Store 2017 Sales Set New Year's Day Record of $300 Million
The market is proof that even though Android is the leader in number of devices sold, iPhone is king when it comes to sales.
Here's How to Create an Apple ID For Your New Apple Device
You’ll use this ID on any Apple device you have, whether it’s an iPhone or a MacBook.
Ebay/PayPal Have $100 iTunes Cards for $85 - 15% Off
Ebay and PayPal have iTunes gift card discounted, just in time for Christmas. Currently, the company is offering a $100 iTunes gift card discounted to $85, a 15% discount. These are digital codes delivered in email, usually within a couple of hours. They’re good at the iTunes Store, iBooks, and the App Store. And remember you can use these cards to pay for subscriptions at the same discount. That includes Apple Music and even third party subscriptions like Netflix, Spotify, and HBO, if they’re billed through the App Store. Once you load them up, Apple pays for discounts from your balance, first. [Update: this particular gift card was delivered in minutes. When I entered it, iTunes asked if I wanted to apply it to a one year subscription to Apple Music, an option I haven’t noticed before. With one year subscriptions discounted to $99, my discounted iTunes card means I added a full year of Apple Music for $85.]
Civilization VI Comes to iPad, For Real!
Aspyr Media released Thursday Sid Meier’s Civilization VI on iPad, the first game from this great franchise to come to iOS. Aspyr said the interface has been reworked for Touch, and it otherwise looks like Civilization VI. Which is awesome for gaming fun and miserable for my time management. I mean, utterly miserable. I do loves me some Civ action! The game is priced at $59.99, a hefty price that tests new waters for bringing premium games to iOS. But, it’s being released with an introductory price of $29.99, half off. This is the base Civilization VI game without any of the expansions for the desktop game. It’s a free (3.1GB) download that lets you play your first 60 moves for free. After that, you have to make an in-app purchase to buy the full game. Aspyr said the game is playable on iPad Air 2, iPad 2017, or any iPad Pro—the requirements listed in the App Store’s requirements pulldown are more expansive, but I’d stick with the models specified in the description.
Apple Allows App Store Preorders
Apple updated its developer guidelines with some simple and sensible rules for preorders: here’s how it works.
Apple Unveils App and Game of the Year, Best of 2017
Apple’s annual Best Of list for the App Store and iTunes Store is out with picks for the iPhone and iPad.
Apple Plans Holiday Shutdown of iTunes Connect December 23-27
Apple announced Tuesday a holiday shutdown of iTunes Connect, the portal for the App Store, iTunes, and iBooks.
Blooomberg: Siri Is 'Almost an Afterthought' on Apple's HomePod
Citing unnamed sources, Mr. Gurman reported that HomePod has been in development for years, started and stopped multiple times, and that Apple was caught flat-footed by Amazon’s Alexa.
John's macOS Upgrade Rant - TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-16
Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about John’s issue with Apple’s macOS upgrade strategy, plus Jeff shares an iPhone X complaint.
iOS 11.2 Brings App Subscription Discounts, But There's a Catch
For each subscription you have, you’ll see all the renewal options with the ability to switch between service levels.
iOS 11: How to Block In-app Ratings and Reviews Requests
Are in-app reminders to rate and review apps on your iPhone and iPad annoying you? Here’s how to turn them off in iOS 11.
iOS 11: How to See Your Purchased Apps List in The App Store
In your purchased apps list, you can swipe right on each app to hide it from the list, or re-download it.