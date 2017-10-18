Ebay/PayPal Have $100 iTunes Cards for $85 - 15% Off

Ebay and PayPal have iTunes gift card discounted, just in time for Christmas. Currently, the company is offering a $100 iTunes gift card discounted to $85, a 15% discount. These are digital codes delivered in email, usually within a couple of hours. They’re good at the iTunes Store, iBooks, and the App Store. And remember you can use these cards to pay for subscriptions at the same discount. That includes Apple Music and even third party subscriptions like Netflix, Spotify, and HBO, if they’re billed through the App Store. Once you load them up, Apple pays for discounts from your balance, first. [Update: this particular gift card was delivered in minutes. When I entered it, iTunes asked if I wanted to apply it to a one year subscription to Apple Music, an option I haven’t noticed before. With one year subscriptions discounted to $99, my discounted iTunes card means I added a full year of Apple Music for $85.]

Civilization VI Comes to iPad, For Real!

Aspyr Media released Thursday Sid Meier’s Civilization VI on iPad, the first game from this great franchise to come to iOS. Aspyr said the interface has been reworked for Touch, and it otherwise looks like Civilization VI. Which is awesome for gaming fun and miserable for my time management. I mean, utterly miserable. I do loves me some Civ action! The game is priced at $59.99, a hefty price that tests new waters for bringing premium games to iOS. But, it’s being released with an introductory price of $29.99, half off. This is the base Civilization VI game without any of the expansions for the desktop game. It’s a free (3.1GB) download that lets you play your first 60 moves for free. After that, you have to make an in-app purchase to buy the full game. Aspyr said the game is playable on iPad Air 2, iPad 2017, or any iPad Pro—the requirements listed in the App Store’s requirements pulldown are more expansive, but I’d stick with the models specified in the description.