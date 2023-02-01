HomePod Mini Flashing Orange? Here’s How to Fix It

HomePod mini is one of the most well-known smart speakers in the world, offering astonishing and high-quality sound for such a compact device. It works flawlessly with other products manufactured by Apple. However, just like any other piece of technology, it is susceptible to malfunctions.

The orange light has a particular meaning, as do each of the other incorporated lights, and can only be fixed in specific ways. Follow along with this guide to learn how to troubleshoot issues with the HomePod mini flashing an orange light, and how to reset it if it becomes unresponsive.

Why Is My HomePod Blinking?

The space on top of the HomePod mini is dedicated to status lights, among other things, that will change depending on what you are doing with the speaker. For example, if the HomePod mini is flashing white, it means that you are simply playing audio through the speaker.

On the other hand, if the Apple HomePod mini keeps flashing orange, it indicates that the speaker is connected to either a computer or a third-party power adapter that was not included and isn’t rated 20W (9V = 2.22A).

How Do I Fix the Orange Light on My HomePod Mini?

In light of the information shown above, if HomePod mini is flashing orange, check to see if you are powering the speaker with the original power adapter. It needs to be a 20W (9V = 2.22A) power adapter or better. If you have misplaced the original, you’ll need to replace it with a compatible charger.

If you are using the original power adapter, yet the Apple HomePod mini keeps flashing orange, disconnect the power adapter from the wall as well as the cable from the power adapter, wait 10 seconds, then plug them back in. This should fix the issue.

Please get in touch with Apple Support if the orange flashing light on top of the HomePod mini is still there.

How Do I Reset My Unresponsive HomePod Mini?

If your HomePod mini encounters problems, you’ll get notified through the Home app on your iPhone. These might include being unable to connect to your home Wi-Fi network, unable to access your Apple ID, or other problems. If this happens, you can use this information to troubleshoot any errors before attempting to reset the speaker altogether.

Time needed: 2 minutes. You will need to ungroup the stereo pair if you have two HomePod mini speakers configured as one. Access the Home app on your Apple device that’s signed in with the Apple ID that you used to configure HomePod mini. Select HomePod > Settings or scroll down to the HomePod settings. Choose Reset HomePod > Reset.

(Image Credit: Apple)

How Do I Manually Reset My HomePod Mini?

If you can’t reset HomePod mini via the Home app, you can push the top of speaker to reset it.

Unplug the power adapter for HomePod mini and wait 10 seconds before plugging it back in. Give it another 10 seconds, then press the top of HomePod mini and hold it. The white rotating light will change to red, which means you should keep your finger on. Siri will announce that your HomePod mini is about to reset. After you hear three beeps, you can lift up your finger. Lastly, remove HomePod mini from the Home app as we have shown above.

Our article comes to a close. We hope that it was able to assist you in fixing the problem with the HomePod mini flashing orange. For further information, take a look at our guide on the basics of how to control your HomePod.

