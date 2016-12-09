A new report says Apple is finally going to update the MacBook Air this year, and it’ll get a lower price, too.
Apple Says iPhone X #1 Smartphone, the Rest of the World Talks about Weak Demand
Bryan Chaffin says he’s a wee bit confused by this story: on the one hand, Apple says iPhone X is the top selling smartphone week in and week out, and on the other, everyone else keeps talking about Apple slashing orders due to “weak demand.”
iPhone X Will Be Discontinued, but not Because It's a Market Failure
There’s a report out saying the iPhone X has been a disappointment for Apple and is being discontinued this summer. Here’s why that report is off base.
The iPhone X Doom Report, WeChat's Mini-app Platform - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-22
Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to sort out what’s really going on with a report that Apple is discontinuing the iPhone X, plus they look at WeChat’s mini-app platform that runs inside the messaging app.
Rumors about March Apple Event for iPhone SE and iPads Get Serious
Rumors about an Apple media event in March got serious this week with a story from Japanese site Mac Otakara. According to the story, Apple will hold a media event in March—in keeping with last year—where the company will introduce a new iPhone SE and new iPad models.
2017 iPhone Rumor Roundup
iPhone 7 is still wet behind the ears, but Rumors are already flying over 2017 iPhone. It will be the iPhone’s tenth anniversary, and expectations are high for Apple’s next model. It’s still early in the rumor cycle, but here are some of the highest-profile rumors and supposed leaks so far, as well as what they might really mean.