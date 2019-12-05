Apple Tech Transitions, Port-Free Prediction – TMO Daily Observations 2019-12-05

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Andrew Orr and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s technology evolution, and the latest in iPhone speculation.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Apple Tech Transitions, Port-Free Prediction

2:33 PM Dec. 5th, 2019 | 00:30:42

Andrew Orr and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s technology evolution, and the latest in iPhone speculation.

Sponsors

Lightstream’s Credit Card Consolidation Loan offers a lower interest rate than most credit cards, and you can even apply right from your phone. Learn more at https://lightstream.com/tdo today!

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account