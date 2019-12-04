Location Data, Background Mode – TMO Daily Observations 2019-12-04

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to discuss sending location data to Apple (or not), and John’s new Background Mode.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Location Data, Background Mode

2:00 PM Dec. 4th, 2019 | 00:23:47

Sponsors

Lightstream’s Credit Card Consolidation Loan offers a lower interest rate than most credit cards, and you can even apply right from your phone. Learn more at https://lightstream.com/tdo today!

