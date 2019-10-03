Report Says iPhone SE 2 Will Have an iPhone 8 Body

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that the iPhone SE 2 will appear in Q1 2020 but it will have the form factor of an iPhone 8, dashing hopes of a new, smaller iPhone (via Macrumors).

iPhone SE 2

However, the iPhone SE 2 will continue to be an affordable model. Kuo says it will have a 4.7-inch display, a home button with Touch ID, and an A13 CPU with 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

We forecast that Apple will launch the more affordable iPhone SE2 in 1Q20. For the most part, the form factor design and hardware spec are similar to iPhone 8’s. The most significant hardware spec upgrade will be the adoption of the A13 processor and 3GB LPDDR4X. iPhone SE2 will likely increase iPhone’s market share and benefit Apple’s promotions for service and content. We expect that the iPhone SE2 shipment will reach 30–40mn units in 2020.

Kuo says the iPhone SE 2 could be a great upgrade choice for iPhone 6/6 Plus users.

