When Apple unveiled its AirPower wireless charging mat last September the company said it would ship some time in 2018, and it’s looking like “some time” may be March.
NOMAD Intros Wireless Charging Hub with Extra USB-A and USB-C Ports
NOMAD, well known for their cables and Apple Watch bands, just released a Qi-compatible wireless charging pad for the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. The wireless hub sports 7.5W output for charging your phone, along with a 3A USB-C and two 1A USB-A, and one 2.4A USB-A charging ports. Bundling in those extra ports makes it a great choice for your desk or your suitcase if you want an easy and convenient way to juice up your phone, iPad, and AirPods at the same time while you sleep. NOMAD’s Wireless Hub is priced at US$79.95 and is available at the company’s website.
This Qi Charger Was Designed to Look Good, Uses Cork Bed
We’ve seen a flurry of Qi chargers aimed at the Mac market since Apple launched iPhone 8/Plus and iPhone X. There are a ton of options if you just want a functional Qi charger, but I had one from Grovemade cross my desk last night that looks good, too. It has a 1/4″ brushed metal base to give it some heft, but what stood out for me was the natural cork bed. I think it looks way better than the plastic Qi chargers I’ve seen, plus it should grip my iPhone better. The company said it works with all of its own cases, and should work with other cases up to 3mm thick. Not surprisingly, it’s pricier than a small plastic puck, at US$79. I’m linking to the natural cork color model, but it’s also available with charcoal gray cork.
Which iPhone Should I Get: The Thrilling Conclusion
Dr. Mac has been running around with an iPhone X in one pocket and an iPhone 8 Plus in the other. Here’s a spoiler: He says the iPhone X was the hands-down winner in every category that matters to him.
CES - Belkin Announces Wireless Car Charging Mount, Other Qi Wireless Chargers
Belkin started CES early on Friday, with the announcement of several Qi-enabled wireless charging solutions that work with iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.
So...Which iPhone Should I Get? (Part I)
Dr. Mac can’t recall Apple ever offering more iPhone models than today, with eight different iPhone models, sporting screens in four sizes, and having 32, 64, 128, or 256GB of storage. Which is right for you?
What's the Difference Between iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X Aspect Ratio?
If you’re moving to the iPhone X from the iPhone 8, the differences will probably be noticeable. But if you had a plus-size iPhone, will the iPhone X feel smaller or bigger?
Apple Remains Very Coy About iPhone 8/Plus and X Sales Mix
A staggered rollout of two very different iPhone models, the 8/8 Plus and the X, seemed initially risky. Apple admits that it will learn something new this round.
iPhone 8 Was Designed to Take the Fall for iPhone X's $1,000 Price Tag
iPhone 8 is a sacrificial lamb that was never intended to be a big seller, yet without it, Apple would have found itself in a pickle.
Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to shed some light on reports that Facebook uses our smartphone cameras to spy on us for targeted ads, plus the look at the iPhone 8’s role in making the iPhone X price tag more palatable.
John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to discuss why they’re going to try to pre-order the iPhone X tonight, or in Kelly’s case why she’s happy with the iPhone 8 instead.
Here's How To Get a Sprint iPhone 8 For $10 a Month
First, you’ll have to be a new customer to apply. Or, if you’re an existing customer, you can trade in an eligible phone. Then, sign up for the Sprint Flex lease and upgrade program.
The iPhone Shutter Button: Where It Should Go
When Steve Jobs said, “You’re holding it wrong,” he wasn’t referring to taking pictures; still, the saying probably holds true for that use, too.
How to Use Emergency SOS on the iPhone
This is a great new feature, stymied by conflicting and confusing instructions for use that, strangely enough, vary depending on which model of iPhone you have.
Apple Is Looking Into Reports of Swollen Batteries in iPhone 8
It’s not clear that this is a wide-spread issue, but Apple said, “We are aware and looking into it.”
Good Luck Getting an iPhone X this Year
If analyst reports are right, only a lucky few will get an iPhone X on November 3rd. Everyone else will have to wait months—not weeks—to get theirs.
PSA: Olloclip Certifies iPhone 7/Plus Lens Kits for iPhone 8/Plus
Olloclip announced Thursday that its popular lens kits (and cases) for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus work out of the box with iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus. “This includes compatibility with the Core Lens, Active Lens, Macro Pro Lens and special edition Filmer’s Kit,” the company said. Olloclip makes some of our favorite iPhone lenses, with the Core Lens Kit priced at $99.99. All of the kits are available now.
Go Behind the Scenes with Apple's iPhone Pre-order War Room
What exactly is involved with making iPhone and Apple Watch pre-orders happen, and then getting those deliveries out to customers? Buzzfeed got to go behind the scenes to see what it takes for Apple and UPS to get and process orders, and then get the packages into people’s hands. It’s an interesting video and worth checking out.
Jeff Butts and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their tips on making the transition to your new iPhone and Apple Watch, plus Mr. B tells us about his new Terminal Tinkering podcast.
iPhone 8 and 8 Plus Top DxOMark Camera Ranking
The just released iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have the top ranked smartphone cameras, beating out the Google Pixel and HTC U11.