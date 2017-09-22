NOMAD Intros Wireless Charging Hub with Extra USB-A and USB-C Ports

NOMAD, well known for their cables and Apple Watch bands, just released a Qi-compatible wireless charging pad for the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. The wireless hub sports 7.5W output for charging your phone, along with a 3A USB-C and two 1A USB-A, and one 2.4A USB-A charging ports. Bundling in those extra ports makes it a great choice for your desk or your suitcase if you want an easy and convenient way to juice up your phone, iPad, and AirPods at the same time while you sleep. NOMAD’s Wireless Hub is priced at US$79.95 and is available at the company’s website.

This Qi Charger Was Designed to Look Good, Uses Cork Bed

We’ve seen a flurry of Qi chargers aimed at the Mac market since Apple launched iPhone 8/Plus and iPhone X. There are a ton of options if you just want a functional Qi charger, but I had one from Grovemade cross my desk last night that looks good, too. It has a 1/4″ brushed metal base to give it some heft, but what stood out for me was the natural cork bed. I think it looks way better than the plastic Qi chargers I’ve seen, plus it should grip my iPhone better. The company said it works with all of its own cases, and should work with other cases up to 3mm thick. Not surprisingly, it’s pricier than a small plastic puck, at US$79. I’m linking  to the natural cork color model, but it’s also available with charcoal gray cork.

So...Which iPhone Should I Get? (Part I)

Dr. Mac can’t recall Apple ever offering more iPhone models than today, with eight different iPhone models, sporting screens in four sizes, and having 32, 64, 128, or 256GB of storage. Which is right for you?

PSA: Olloclip Certifies iPhone 7/Plus Lens Kits for iPhone 8/Plus

Olloclip announced Thursday that its popular lens kits (and cases) for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus work out of the box with iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus. “This includes compatibility with the Core Lens, Active Lens, Macro Pro Lens and special edition Filmer’s Kit,” the company said. Olloclip makes some of our favorite iPhone lenses, with the Core Lens Kit priced at $99.99. All of the kits are available now.

Go Behind the Scenes with Apple's iPhone Pre-order War Room

What exactly is involved with making iPhone and Apple Watch pre-orders happen, and then getting those deliveries out to customers? Buzzfeed got to go behind the scenes to see what it takes for Apple and UPS to get and process orders, and then get the packages into people’s hands. It’s an interesting video and worth checking out.