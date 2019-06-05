AT&T Launches Free iPhone 8 Offer With 30-Month Installment

AT&T is launching a free iPhone 8 offer when you sign up for AT&T Next with an eligible AT&T unlimited plan.

Free iPhone 8

You can get an iPhone 8 64GB with AT&T Next (30 months at US$20/month) or AT&T Next Every Year (24 months at US$25/months) with unlimited AT&T plans at a minimum of US$80 before discounts. Terms and conditions:

Required Unlimited Wireless: Must remain on an eligible postpaid unlimited plan (for new unlimited customers minimum mo. $70 after AutoPay and paperless bill discount. Pay $80/mo. until discount starts within 2 bills.). Existing customers can add their existing unlimited plan if eligible, which may be less (excludes prepaid, session-based, and Data Unlimited at $45/mo. plans). For a list of eligible plans, see FAQ for details. On Unlimited plans, video may be limited to SD. Speed, usage & other restrictions apply. See att.com/unlimited for current unlimited plans. If you cancel wireless service, will owe device balance of up to $600. Activation Fee: $30. Return: Return within 14 days. Bill Credits: Credits start within 3 bills.Applied monthly in equal amounts to device over entire agreement term & will not exceed $600. Wireless line must be on an installment agreement, be on an eligible unlimited plan, active & in good standing for 30 days to qualify. Installment agreement starts when device is shipped. To get all credits, wireless line must remain active, with eligible unlimited service, and on agreement for entire term. If you cancel wireless service or change from an eligible unlimited plan your credits will end. If you upgrade or pay up/off agreement early, your credits may cease. Limits: Purchase, financing & other limits & restrictions apply. May not be combinable with other offers, discounts or credits. Participation in this offer may make your wireless account ineligible for select other offers (including select bill credit offers) for a 12-month period.

