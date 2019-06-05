Nervously Sweating, Astro HQ Compares Luna Display and Sidecar

Apple’s newly-announced Sidecar threatens companies like Astro HQ and Duet. Astro recently wrote a blog post comparing its Luna Display product against Sidecar.

Luna Display

Sidecar lets you use your iPad as a secondary display to your Mac. It works wired and wirelessly, and with the Apple Pencil it also lets you use the iPad as an input device for the Mac, great for graphic designers, artists, and photographers. A Sidecar app will be built into macOS Catalina.

In the comparison chart above, Astro lists all the reasons why Luna Display is better than Sidecar. I’ve never used Luna Display so I don’t know how well it runs. I have sympathy for companies that Apple “sherlocks” but Astro left out the fact that the dongles that its app requires to run cost US$80.

Meanwhile, Sidecar is free. Users who already have Luna Display will probably continue using it. But Sidecar will be a good option for people just starting out, and they won’t have to spend a dime on extra software.

