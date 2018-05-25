Tim Cook Tweet – Wait, What’s that iPhone X without a Notch in Tim’s Pic?

Tim Cook tweeted a Memorial Day photograph of a Remembrance Table in honor of American service men and women, and it’s super awesome. What some have noticed, however, is a device being used at a nearby table with neither a notch nor space for a Home button. What in the world could that be?

Tim Cook and Apple Honor Veterans on Memorial Day

Here’s Tim’s tweet:

This week at Apple Park, a Remembrance Table honors the men and women of our armed forces who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country. They will never be forgotten. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/dobmWcLZcN — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 25, 2018

I love that Apple did this. In an age where Memorial Day has been increasingly seen more as a day off and retail sale opportunity, the holiday is supposed to be about remembering the men and women who have died protecting American ideals.

Then There’s that Device

But let’s zoom in on that device. Here’s the image trimmed, without resizing it.

I’ve been blowing it up and zooming in, and two things are clear: there’s no Notch and there’s no place for a Home Button. That makes it neither an iPhone X nor an iPhone 8/Plus (or other iPhone or iPad.

It could be an Android device. Apple people should be testing competitor devices, but I don’t recognize it. It could also be a device Apple is testing, say a next-gen iPhone. Jeff Gamet thinks it’s the fellow’s hair obscuring the bottom part of the device. (It’s not.)

I’m not trying to make mountains out of molehills here, it’s just super interesting to me. There’s no room for a Home button or a Notch, but it looks a lot like an iPhone. And it’s in Tim Cook’s own photo.

This has been bandied about on Twitter all day, and although the original tweet noting the lack of notch has been removed, Tim Cook’s own tweet remains. That, to me, says it’s not some SUPAR SEKRET Apple device in the pic, but who knows? It is, at least, fun.