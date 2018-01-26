John used to always have his 12.9-inch iPad Pro in his lap while watching TV, but no more. His iPhone X has replaced it.
Apple's Expanding TV Show Lineup, John's Big Screen iPhone Love - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-28
Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple’s original TV show plans, plus John gets all excited about bigger iPhone screens.
This iPhone Portable Hole Uses ARKit Face Tracking to Fool Your Eyes
Wow! Check out this portable hole app, posted to Twitter as a video by ΛLGΘMΨSΓIC (that’s @algomystic). According to the tweet, it was built with the Unity Engine, and uses ARKit’s Face Tracking feature to fool your eye. The app itself is in review at the App Store. I can’t wait to check it out!
portable hole!? 🙀
Apple's AirPower Wireless Charging Mat Reportedly Coming in March
When Apple unveiled its AirPower wireless charging mat last September the company said it would ship some time in 2018, and it’s looking like “some time” may be March.
iPhone X: How to Go to Your Last App from the Home Screen
There’s a gesture that’ll let you go back to your last-used app from the Home screen on the iPhone X—without having to invoke the app switcher! In this Quick Tip, we’ll show you how.
iPhone X Perceived Failure, Siri's Device Delegation - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-20
John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to talk about the perception that iPhone X sales are tanking, plus they explain Siri’s hierarchy in deciding when it should respond from your iPhone, iPad, or HomePod.
Apple Says iPhone X #1 Smartphone, the Rest of the World Talks about Weak Demand
Bryan Chaffin says he’s a wee bit confused by this story: on the one hand, Apple says iPhone X is the top selling smartphone week in and week out, and on the other, everyone else keeps talking about Apple slashing orders due to “weak demand.”
AT&T iPhone X BOGO For AT&T Next Customers
AT&T is offering a limited-time deal for Next customers. Buy an eligible iPhone and get US$1000 in credit that you can use to buy an iPhone X. The credit will be spread out over the course of your service agreement up to 30 months. Eligible AT&T iPhone models include iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. You have to buy it on either an AT&T Next plan (30 mos. up to $38.34/mo. for iPhone X, $31.67/mo. for iPhone 8 Plus, $28.34/mo. for iPhone 8) or AT&T Next Every Year (24 mos. of $47.92/mo. for iPhone X, $39.59/mo. for iPhone 8Plus, $35.42/mo. for iPhone 8). Further details can be found here.
Apple's First Shareholder Meeting in the Steve Jobs Theater Set for this Morning
Apple’s annual shareholder’s meeting scheduled to start at 9AM pacific time Tuesday morning, and this will be the first time it will be held in the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus.
iPhone X: 2 New Apple Videos on Shooting and Editing Portrait Mode Selfies
Both videos make it clear just how easy it is to work with Portrait Mode on iPhone X.
How to Add a Virtual Home Button to iPhone X
Want to add a virtual Home button to your iPhone X? Read on to learn how.
Apple Will Examine Cases of an iPhone X Call Delay Bug
Apple has officially confirmed it is looking into these reports, so if you’re experiencing this issue contact Apple Support.
Apple Celebrates Chinese New Year With iPhone X Film
What would you do if your family reunion only lasted three minutes?
Here's What's Coming in The Next Version of macOS
June’s WWDC is not far away, so it’s not too early to start talking about what Apple may have in store for the next version of macOS.
Apple's Record Quarter Includes Mixed Results, But iPhone X Performance Will Wow Wall Street
The reality is that Apple’s overall numbers included a mix of good and bad things, but it’s Apple’s iPhone X performance that will woo Wall Street when the markets open Friday.
iPhone X: Get Ready for Much More Like It From Now On
There have been questions about the success of the iPhone X and what that means for the future iPhone product mix. Now we can see the way forward.
iOS 12's New Direction, iPhone X Sales Estimates - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-30
Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple’s plans for iOS 12, plus they discuss the debate surrounding iPhone X sales.
iPhone X Sales Suck, or Not, and Only Apple Knows for Sure
iPhone X sales are either horrible or great, depending on who you ask, and supply chain sources aren’t helping sort that out.
Here's How to Diagnose Apple's New HomePod
Opinions are going to be all over the map regarding Apple’s new HomePod. Here’s what to look for.
Watch Apple's Animoji Karaoke Commercials, Featuring Migos and Childish Gambino
They’re both Animoji Karaoke videos stitched together with effects and compositing that you might expect from a major production.